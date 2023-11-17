Giant 'Devil Comet' continues hurtling towards Earth after experiencing 4th explosion in space

Devil Comet, the colossal, cryovolcanic comet three times the size of Mount Everest, has once again experienced an explosive event as it makes its way towards our planet Earth.

'Devil Comet'

The colossal comet got the name after two devil-like horns were observed during its previous outbursts. However, this time astronomers did not spot signs of a dark lane in the comet's coma — a hazy cloud which surrounds its nucleus.

It is also known as 12P/Pons-Brooks and just a couple of days back (on Tuesday); it exploded for the fourth time.

As per an Earth.com report, experts say this might've been its biggest outburst yet. Daily Mail reports that this caused the comet to abruptly brighten more than 100 times, to shine as bright as the Elliptical Galaxy located some 600 million light-years from Earth.

Described as a 'cold volcano', the space rock is about 18 miles in diameter. It is called a cold volcano because it violently ejects ice and gas.

Previous explosions of Devil Comet

The last outburst of the so-called Devil Comet happened only two weeks back.

As per Elliot Herman, who has been tracking the comet, "Comet 12P appears to be manifesting more frequent outbursts, a new outburst only two weeks from the prior outburst is now apparent."

"This new outburst is the fourth since the July outburst began the show. Gaps due to cloudy nights."

Its previous outbursts were observed on July 20, and October 5th and the last one happened on November 1st.

The comet will reach its closest point in its orbit of Earth, in June 2024. However, it is not a danger to the planet. As estimates say, it will pass by at a safe distance.