Astronomers baffled by mysterious space explosions called 'Tasmanian devil'

Astronomers are baffled by a rare bright space event called Tasmanian devil that has been observed to flare up frequently and radiate more energy than that of stars.

As per a report by Nature, Luminous Fast Blue Optical Transient (LFBOT) are extremely rare emphatic events and are witnessed across the universe.

“An event like this has never been witnessed before,” said co-author of the paper Professor Jeff Cooke from Swinburne University of Technology and the ARC Centre of Excellence in Gravitational Wave Discovery (OzGrav).

He helmed the observations using WM Keck Observatory in Hawaii as part of this work.

When LFBOTs flare up, “they emit more energy than an entire galaxy of hundreds of billions of stars like the Sun. The mechanism behind this massive amount of energy is currently unknown,” Professor Cooke said.

“But in this case, after the initial burst and fade, the extreme explosions just kept happening, occurring very fast – over minutes, rather than weeks to months, as is the case for supernovae.”

“Amazingly, instead of fading steadily as one would expect, the source briefly brightened again, and again, and again,” Cornell University Assistant Professor Anna Ho, lead author of the paper said.

“LFBOTs are already a kind of weird, exotic event, so this was even weirder,” Assistant Professor Ho said.

The LFBOT event, which occurred on 7 Sep 2022, is baffling, said Professor Cooke. “It pushes the limits of physics because of its extreme energy production, but also because of the short duration bursts. Light travels at a finite speed. As such, how fast a source can burst and fade away limits the size of a source, meaning that all this energy is being generated from a relatively small source.”