Second moon mission by Japan's Ispace to take flight as early as 2024 after April setback

Japanese space startup Ispace Inc. is set to embark on its second lunar mission as early as 2024 overcoming the setback of its failed attempt in April to land a rover on the moon. The upcoming mission is scheduled to launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, possibly in the northern hemisphere winter of 2024, according to statements from the Tokyo-based company.

Ispace's CEO Takeshi Hakamada spoke of the importance of the experience and data gained from the initial mission, despite not achieving a successful moon landing. “We may not have landed on the moon the first time, but the experience and data we gained are vital,” Chief Executive Officer Takeshi Hakamada reportedly said.

The payload of the lander, named 'Resilience,' includes various components such as a water electrolyser, a module for experimenting with food production, a deep space probe, a commemorative metal plate based on the Japanese anime series Gundam, and a micro-rover developed by Ispace, media reports said.

The rover has a weight of around 5 kilograms and is 26 centimetres tall. It is also equipped with a high-definition camera to capture lunar surface images along with a shovel for collecting lunar rocks.

Mission improvements

Acknowledging the challenges faced during the first attempt, Ispace said that improvements would be incorporated into the Mission 2 flight model.

These enhancements include necessary "software validation, expanding the landing simulation range, and additional field testing of radar sensors" to improve mission accuracy. Ispace's announcement follows the success of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's H2-A rocket launch in September.

Ispace, founded in 2010, is competing with other companies, such as Intuitive Machines Inc. and Astrobotic Technology Inc., in the race to place the first commercial lander on the moon. Despite the growing interest in commercial space endeavours, challenges still persist with a lack of rockets with sufficient payload capacity leading to delays and cancellations of launch plans.