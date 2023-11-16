India's EAM Jaishankar discusses pro-Khalistani extremism with UK leaders

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar raised the longstanding concerns of the country regarding the presence of pro-Khalistani extremism in Britain with the top leaders of the country and appealed to them to remain alert against misuse of freedom of expression and speech.

Jaishankar, who concluded his five-day visit to the UK on Wednesday, called it "timely" after various cross-party engagements were held amid progress on the free trade agreement negotiations, reported Indian news agency PTI.

“We have long-standing concerns about extremist and sometimes even violent activities of various forces, including those who propagate Khalistan,” Jaishankar stated.

While holding a meeting with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Jaishankar extended Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's best wishes. The two leaders expressed satisfaction with the positive momentum in strengthening the relationship between India and the United Kingdom.

The implementation of Roadmap 2030 was reviewed by Sunak and Jaishankar and the negotiations for an India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) were discussed, as stated in the Ministry of External Affairs press release on Thursday (Nov 16).

EAM talks about requisite protection for diplomatic mission in UK

Speaking about the discussions held with cabinet ministers and Opposition leaders in the UK, Jaishankar stated that India's concerns regarding pro-Khalistan extremism were discussed with UK Home Secretary James Cleverly and National Security Adviser (NSA) Tim Barrow.

“We have been trying to get the government here to understand that while we as a fellow democracy certainly understand the importance of freedom of expression, and of speech, they should be on guard against the misuse of these freedoms,” Jaishankar stated.

Speaking about the violent protests held at India House in March, the minister stated that the “gravity of the situation is sharply recognised” and that the government had expected requisite protection to be provided to its diplomatic mission so as to conduct their activities in an unrestricted way.

He stated that India has been hoping for a "firm stance against the advocacy of violence and extremism".

In his meeting with Home Secretary Cleverly, the MEA stated that the two leaders “underscored the need for close collaboration on combating violent extremism and radicalism and agreed to deepen and expand dialogue on these and other shared concerns”.

Talking about the 14th round of negotiations on the FTA which is slated ahead, Jaishankar said, “We have made substantial progress, but I don't think it would be prudent of me to make predictions or to put timelines. I think both sides are very aware of the importance of the FTA and will make the utmost effort to get there. So, we have to take it as it happens.”