WHO declares loneliness as grave global health threat, launches commission to address concern

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared loneliness to be a severe global health threat and has launched several initiatives to tackle the prevailing issue.

WHO established an international commission to address the situation which will be helmed by the US surgeon general, Dr Vivek Murthy and Chido Mpemba, youth envoy at the African Union Commission.

The two will work parallelly to understand and address the health risks associated with social isolation and the effective solutions to it.

As per WHO, the group will consist of 11 “leading policymakers, thought leaders, and advocates,” including Murthy and Mpemba, and run for three years.

“High rates of social isolation and loneliness around the world have serious consequences for health and well-being. People without enough strong social connections are at higher risk of stroke, anxiety, dementia, depression, suicide and more,” said WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “This WHO Commission will help establish social connection as a global health priority and share the most promising interventions.”

Mortality effects of loneliness equivalent to smoking 15 cigarettes a day

Murthy had earlier this year in an advisory report said that the mortality effects of loneliness were equivalent to smoking 15 cigarettes a day.

The absence of social connection, as per a WHO report, posed an equivalent, or even greater, risk of early death.

Social isolation also has a deep impact on physical and mental health, further stated the report. As per studies, loneliness is directly linked to anxiety and depression which is said to increase the risk of cardiovascular disease by 30%.

This move comes after the coronavirus pandemic and its social and economic repercussions vandalised social connections.

“I am thrilled to work closely with an outstanding group of Commissioners on advancing social connection – a vital component of well-being. Together, we can build a world that is less lonely, healthier, and more resilient,” said Murthy.

“Given the profound health and societal consequences of loneliness and isolation, we have an obligation to make the same investments in rebuilding the social fabric of society that we have made in addressing other global health concerns, such as tobacco use, obesity, and the addiction crisis,“ he added.