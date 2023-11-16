Britain's David Cameron meets Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on first working trip abroad as foreign minister
The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the 'world is not so focused on the battlefield situation in Ukraine, and this dividing of the focus really does not help'
Britain's David Cameron on Thursday (Nov 16) paid a visit to war-torn Ukraine to meet, President Volodymyr Zelensky, in what comes as his first working trip abroad after he became UK's Foreign Secretary.
In a video posted by Zelensky's office, Cameron said that his aim was to underscore London's support for Ukraine amid its war against Russia.
Zelensky said in a statement on social media that the "weapons for the frontline, strengthening air defence, protecting our people and critical infrastructure", he is "grateful to the UK for its support".
Cameron has travelled to the wartime nation amid another war in West Asia, which to some extent has shifted focus from Russia to Israel.
The Ukrainian president said the "world is not so focused on the battlefield situation in Ukraine, and this dividing of the focus really does not help".
The United Kingdom has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine ever since the war started last year on Feb 24, by providing military aid and humanitarian aid.
Cameron said: "What I want to say by being here is that we will continue to give you the moral support, the diplomatic support... but above all the military support that you need not just this year and next year, but however long it takes."
The UK foreign minister also said that Britain would work with its allies "to make sure the attention is here in Ukraine".
Cameron under scrutiny
After returning to office in a shock move, Cameron remained in headlines for several reasons after his appointment was celebrated in Chinese state media for his "unique understanding" of the China-UK ties.
Global Times, which is run by Chinese leader Xi Jinping's Communist Party, wrote in an opinion piece that the takeover of the Foreign Office by the former prime minister could "breathe new life into the China-UK relationship".
(With inputs from agencies)
Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on Ukraine-Russia war on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos