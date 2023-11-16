Iran: Foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian denies Iran's involvement in Red Sea drone attack

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian rejected allegations that Iran was behind a drone attack in the Red Sea targeting a US missile destroyer, as reported by CBS in an exclusive report.

The Pentagon said that the drone, originating from Yemen, was shot down by the USS Thomas Hudner as it approached the ship.

Amir-Abdollahian expressed a desire to prevent the crisis from escalating but blamed US support for Israel for intensifying the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Yemen's independent actions and Houthi threats

Amir-Abdollahian stressed on Yemen's autonomy, stating that it makes independent decisions.

The incident follows Houthi militants in Yemen, backed by Iran, vowing to target ships in the Red Sea. While not attributing the drone launch, the Pentagon highlighted the Houthi threat.

As a supporter of Hamas, Iran is accused by the US of complicity in the October 7 attacks on Israel.

Amir-Abdollahian defended Hamas' actions as a response to 75 years of Israeli occupation. He asserted that Hamas, in exercising its right to self-defence, aimed to avoid civilian casualties, expressing opposition to harming women and children.

Amir-Abdollahian addressed US strikes on Iran-linked weapons storage in Syria, saying that militant groups in Iraq and Syria act independently. The US retaliated for attacks on its forces in Iraq and Syria. The minister highlighted the groups' decision-making autonomy.

While both the US and Iran express a desire to prevent the Israel-Hamas conflict from spreading, their perspectives and goals significantly differ. The lack of agreement underscores the complexity of regional dynamics and geopolitical tensions between the two nations.