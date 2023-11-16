Iran has uranium stockpile 22 times limit set in 2015 deal: Report

A UN nuclear watchdog report has revealed that Iran's estimated stockpile of enriched uranium had reached more than 22 times the limit set out in the 2015 accord between Tehran and world powers.

According to a confidential International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) report seen by AFP, Iran's total enriched uranium stockpile was estimated at 4,486.8 kilogrammes (9,891.7 pounds) as of October 28, up by 693.1 kilogrammes from August. The limit in the 2015 deal was set at 202.8 kilogrammes.

Meanwhile, the IAEA on Wednesday has (November 15) expressed displeasure over Iran's decision to expell some of its inspectors as "extreme and unjustified". The nuclear watchdog has said that the decision by the Islamic republic has 'directly and seriously affected' its work. This has further strained relations between the UN body and Iran.

The US and other world powers had struck a deal with Iran which curbed its nuclear programme but gave relief from sanctions. The deal was struck during the tenure of former US president Barack Obama. His successor Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew US from the deal and reimposed the sanctions.

Talks to revive the deal have not yielded much and Iranian actions have strained its relations with western countries and IAEA.

The Iranian move has targeted 8 top inspectors. There are French and German national among them.

AFP cited a diplomatic source who said that these inspectors have "rare expertise and knowledge of the locations,"

Iran has justified its move as retaliation for USA's "political abuses". Iran has said that revocation of accreditation was "within its rights". However, the Islamic republic has said that it was "exploring possibilities to address the request" of the agency to reinstate it.