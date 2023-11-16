LIVE TV
Iran has uranium stockpile 22 times limit set in 2015 deal: Report

Vienna, AustriaEdited By: Manas JoshiUpdated: Nov 16, 2023, 08:57 AM IST

IAEA Photograph:(Others)

Iran's total enriched uranium stockpile was reportedly estimated at 4,486.8 kilogrammes (9,891.7 pounds) as of October 28, up by 693.1 kilogrammes from August. The limit in the 2015 deal was set at 202.8 kilogrammes

A UN nuclear watchdog report has revealed that Iran's estimated stockpile of enriched uranium had reached more than 22 times the limit set out in the 2015 accord between Tehran and world powers.

According to a confidential International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) report seen by AFP, Iran's total enriched uranium stockpile was estimated at 4,486.8 kilogrammes (9,891.7 pounds) as of October 28, up by 693.1 kilogrammes from August. The limit in the 2015 deal was set at 202.8 kilogrammes.

Meanwhile, the IAEA on Wednesday has (November 15) expressed displeasure over Iran's decision to expell some of its inspectors as  "extreme and unjustified". The nuclear watchdog has said that the decision by the Islamic republic has 'directly and seriously affected' its work. This has further strained relations between the UN body and Iran.

Watch | Iran urges Islamic nations to designate Israeli army as a terrorist organisation

Iran revoked the accreditation of several inspectors in September.

The US and other world powers had struck a deal with Iran which curbed its nuclear programme but gave relief from sanctions. The deal was struck during the tenure of former US president Barack Obama. His successor Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew US from the deal and reimposed the sanctions.

Talks to revive the deal have not yielded much and Iranian actions have strained its relations with western countries and IAEA.

"Iran's stance is not only unprecedented but unambiguously contrary to the cooperation that is required," 

The Iranian move has targeted 8 top inspectors. There are French and German national among them.

AFP cited a diplomatic source who said that these inspectors have "rare expertise and knowledge of the locations,"

Iran has justified its move as retaliation for USA's "political abuses". Iran has said that revocation of accreditation was "within its rights". However, the Islamic republic has said that it was "exploring possibilities to address the request" of the agency to reinstate it.

(With inputs from agencies)

Manas Joshi

Manas Joshi is a journalist working with WION digital news team. He likes to resolutely maintain that this space is inadequate to mention his varied interests, some of which, are in focus time-to-time based on whatever catches his immediate fancy. His Twitter handle is @ManasJoshi (https://twitter.com/ManasJoshi)

