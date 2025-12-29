/Cosmic music: NASA converts the life cycle of stars into sound using real space data

NASA has transformed the cycle of the stars into music for the first time, with an imaginative fusion of science and art. The initiative turns astronomical observations into music, allowing people to ‘hear’ the cosmos in a way that complements traditional images. Using a process known as data sonification, scientists take measurements from space telescopes and map them to audible tones, pitch and rhythm. This method translates data normally seen in images into sound, providing both an alternative way to experience space and a potential new tool for scientific insight.

The project began by translating raw telescope data into sonic signatures. Stars emit light, energy, and electromagnetic waves continuously. For example, a brighter source might be represented by a louder or higher pitched note. Although sound does not travel through the vacuum of space, this process uses precise mathematical mapping to produce audio that reflects real observational data.

"This composition was made by the stars - literally! 🎼Two new orchestral works have been made by using real data from the @chandraxray and @NASAWebb telescopes - transforming the life cycle of stars into music.", NASA Marshall said in a post on X.

From telescopes to symphonies

Composer Sophie Kastner worked closely with NASA to compose three movements of music. The current effort brings together data from NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory, James Webb Space Telescope to produce musical compositions that trace the life cycle of stars. These compositions focus on iconic cosmic regions such as the Galactic Centre, the Crab Nebula and the Pillars of Creation in the Eagle Nebula.

“I approached the form from a different perspective than the original sonifications. Instead of scanning horizontally, I focused on small sections of the image and created short vignettes to accompany those events, as if crafting a film score. The Galactic Centre image was rich with information, prompting me to direct the listener's attention to smaller moments within the extensive dataset”, Kastner said, describing her approach.

Broadening access and scientific engagement