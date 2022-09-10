China discovers a new mineral on the moon, becomes the third country to do so

Changesite-(Y) is a phosphate mineral found in lunar basalts. Photograph:( Others )
The mission was launched in 2020 and was China's first to return a lunar sample. US and Russia are the other two countries to have done so till date. It is the sixth new mineral humans have discovered on the moon.
China has become only the third country to discover a new mineral on the moon after its scientists said on Friday that they had found one. At a press conference, Dong Baotong, vice chairman of the China Atomic Energy Authority, announced the name of the new mineral as Changesite-(Y). It was found in rock and dust samples retrieved from the moon by China’s Chang’e-5 mission.
Wang Xuejun, a party official with China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC), informed that a research team from the Beijing Research Institute of Uranium Geology carefully separated a single crystalline particle of the material from more than 140,000 lunar particles using hi-tech processes, including X-ray diffraction.
The particle was about 10 microns in diameter, or about one-tenth of a human hair, Wang told reporters. Changesite-(Y) is a phosphate mineral found in lunar basalts. The Commission on New Minerals, Nomenclature and Classification of the International Mineralogical Association has confirmed it as a new mineral.
Phosphate is the natural source of phosphorous and is also found on Earth. It is an element that provides a major chunk of the nutrients plants need for their growth. While excess of it is damaging to the human body, it would play a key role in helping space faring heroes farm on the lunar surface.
The CNNC’s Wang said the discovery of Changesite-(Y) was a breakthrough in mineralogy research and will help understand the history and evolution of the moon, besides helping with deep space exploration.
(With inputs from agencies)