Asian Hornet may have established presence in UK, threatening native bees

Conservationists fear that the Asian hornet has likely established itself in the UK, following the discovery of a record number of nests, reported Guardian. The UK has witnessed a significant surge in sightings of this invasive species in 2023, with 22 confirmed cases, in stark contrast to just two sightings in each of the last two years. This brings the total number of sightings since 2016 to 45.

Kent emerges as concern

The majority of these sightings have occurred in Kent, prompting concerns that the species may have firmly rooted itself in the region. The government's strategy involves locating and eliminating every hornet and nest to prevent overwintering and multiplication, as eradicating them once established is a formidable challenge.

Expert apprehension

Renowned bumblebee conservation expert, Professor Dave Goulson from the University of Sussex, expressed his apprehension, suggesting that it may be too early to confirm, but the situation appears ominous.

He reportedly told the media outlet, “If even one nest evades detection and reproduces it will then probably become impossible to prevent them establishing.”

Goulson stressed that once established, Asian hornets are likely to persist indefinitely, posing a substantial threat to native bee populations.

He added, “The arrival of Asian hornets would provide a significant new threat to insect populations that are already much reduced due to the many other pressures they face, such as habitat loss, pesticide use, and so on.”

Asian hornets are notorious for dismembering and preying on native bees, particularly honeybees.

Their presence in France has caused concern due to the large number of insects they've killed. Positioned outside honeybee hives, they capture incoming and outgoing bees, dismember smaller insects, and feed their thoraxes to their offspring.

Hope remains for control

Matt Shardlow, Chief Executive of the insect charity Buglife, echoed Goulson's concerns but suggested that it might be premature to abandon control efforts.

“Removing nests has probably managed to slow its colonisation, and the abundance of different wasps can be strongly influenced by weather, so we can still hope that eradication efforts, perhaps with some lucky weather, might nip this colonisation in the bud.”

Julie Coleman, a trustee of the British Beekeepers Association in Kent, speculated that hornets might have already overwintered in the region. “The fact that we seem to have a cluster around the coast in Kent, also Dorset, Plymouth, Weymouth and Hampshire, makes me think they are coming across on the wind. And there could have been an overwintered nest in Kent which has sent out hibernating queens in the autumn.”

Asian hornets first arrived in Europe in 2004, likely transported inadvertently via cargo from Asia. They quickly spread across western Europe and have now reached Britain, possibly aided by post-Brexit trade rules.