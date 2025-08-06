/Alien life could exist in the darkest and coldest parts of universe, on ONE condition

The search for alien life is mostly limited to the “Goldilocks Zone”, that is, the distance from a star where liquid water and ample light could exist for life to thrive. However, a new study has raised questions about this theory. It states that even if a planet is far away from its host star, it could still support life. Scientists from New York University Abu Dhabi’s Centre for Astrophysics and Space Science state that cosmic rays can also carry enough energy to sustain life in a remote world. These rays are high-speed beams of particles that bounce from one point to another across the universe. They theorise that a process known as radiolysis can begin in bodies that are far away from their host star. When the cosmic rays reach a planet, they can penetrate deep inside and strike underground reservoirs of water, splitting the water particles. The study can change the definition of a habitable zone in different star systems. Also Read: Can a country barricade the Moon? NASA fears losing out to China because of its own safety zone rule

Mars, Jupiter and Saturn moons were analysed for cosmic rays

The subject of their experiments includes Mars, Saturnian moon Enceladus and Jovian moon Europa. They carried out simulations to determine how exposure to different levels of cosmic rays could influence the surfaces of the three bodies. The moons were chosen because years of research have led scientists to believe that both of them contain water below their icy surface. The experiment aimed at understanding whether radiolysis could happen on these three bodies. They ended up with some promising results, especially with regard to Enceladus. The paper states that all three bodies could support some level of radiolysis, with the Saturnian moon emerging as the frontrunner. The revelation was published in a paper in the International Journal of Astrobiology.

