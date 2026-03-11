3I/ATLAS photo from November 2025 just reached Earth. What caused the 4-month delay?

We finally have an image of 3I/ATLAS that was captured by the European Space Agency’s Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (JUICE) spacecraft in November 2025. It took nearly four months to see what JUICE saw from near Jupiter. The photo shows a trail of gas and dust behind the bright coma of the comet. Official findings will be announced later this month. ESA said on February 26, 2026, that the image was captured on November 6 last year. JUICE captured a bright coma around a small nucleus and jets, streams and filaments of gas and dust stretching behind the comet. On October 29, 3I/ATLAS made its closest approach to the Sun, and seven days later, the JANUS camera aboard JUICE took several snapshots of the interstellar comet. The spacecraft was 66 million km from the comet at this time. The optical camera was designed to take images of Jupiter and its moons. However, scientists pointed JUICE towards 3I/ATLAS when it calculated that the comet's trajectory would bring it into its proximity.

Why was there a 4-month delay in JUICE data on 3I/ATLAS?

Besides the JANUS camera, four other instruments on JUICE were also used to observe the interstellar comet. ESA is believed to have downloaded a huge trove of information on 3I/ATLAS. But it took a long time before ESA scientists could lay their hands on the mysteries of the comet. The four-month wait was because JUICE was on the other side of the Sun when it observed the visitor. From this position, it could only use its smaller, medium-gain antenna to relay the data since the high-gain antenna was shielding it from the sun. This meant a slower rate of transmission, which only reached ESA in the second-to-last week of February.

Different teams are studying various things about 3I/ATLAS. The MAJIS and UVS teams at the space agency have started analysing the data, the SWI team is studying the comet’s composition, and the PEP team is looking at the particle data. The final findings will be announced towards the end of March. 3I/ATLAS is only the third interstellar object seen in our solar system. It was discovered on July 1, 2025 and is believed to be 7-13 billion years old. On December 19, 2025, it made its closest approach to Earth and is now on its way out of the solar system.