/3I/ATLAS 'heartbeat' aligns with a 144-second timing system used by ancient Indians, researcher claims

As 3I/ATLAS reaches its closest point to Earth, scientists are saying that the interstellar comet is acting strangely. What is being called a mysterious "heartbeat" has changed over time, according to researcher and author Andrew Collins. He has also claimed that the object could be connected to cosmic calendars used by ancient civilisations. Collins has presented evidence of what he calls a "heartbeat", pulsing in a 15.48-hour cycle, which he says aligns with Earth's 24-hour day. Other astronomers detected rhythmic bursts from 3I/ATLAS, blasting out every 16.16 hours soon after it was discovered. In September, fresh data from Spain's Two-meter Twin Telescope showed this pulsing had changed. Using data from all the telescopes that have been observing the interstellar object, Collins has now connected this strange pulsing to the timing systems used by the ancient Chinese and Indians.

He states that old Chinese clocks and Indian meditation practices followed a 144-second timing system hundreds of years ago. Collins claims the "heartbeat" of 3I/ATLAS also follows this pattern. After analysing the pulses of lightning, he found that it has a 15.48-hour cycle at the moment, which fits exactly into 387 of these units. On the other hand, Earth's full 24-hour day fits precisely into 600. He is amazed to see such precise numbers, and says the comet has been "broadcasting" a universal math pattern, which cannot be a coincidence.

Collins says 3I/ATLAS could be intelligently designed

According to him, such precise signalling could mean that 3I/ATLAS has been intelligently designed since it is sending out a signal at precisely the same time difference instead of releasing bursts of gases in an erratic manner. Collins, a science and history writer for 40 years, cited the anomalies put forward by Harvard scientist Avi Loeb to claim that it is not a regular comet. Collins said in his paper submitted to ResearchGate, "The many anomalies associated with 3I/ATLAS strongly hint that it is not a mundane comet but what might be described as a directed comet."

He thinks that 3I/ATLAS could be an intelligent form of life and a "directed comet" which "wakes up" in star systems. Meanwhile, NASA, ESA and other astronomers have dismissed all claims about it being an extra-terrestrial object sent by an alien civilisation. They are sure that it is a comet and is acting like one.