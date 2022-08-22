Meta and TikTok can track everything on in-app browsers, new research claims

Data security has become a major concern in the recent past and new research suggests that the applications on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok’s iPhone apps are able to track anything that the user types in the browsers. Researcher and developer Felix Krause also said that it will not be difficult for the apps to track sensitive data like credit card information or passwords.

Any link that is opened in the in-app browser will be vulnerable to a data breach as the applications are capable of storing the information typed in by the user. As a result, both TikTok and Meta applications can easily store credit card information, shipping address and other related details.

TikTok has come under a lot of fire lately due to data breach concerns as Federal Communications Commission commissioner Brendan Carr called on Apple and Google to remove it from app stores.

“TikTok collects everything from search and browsing histories to keystroke patterns and biometric identifiers, including faceprints… and voiceprints,” Carr wrote in an open letter according to New York Post.

Carr called it a “sophisticated surveillance tool that harvests extensive amounts of personal and sensitive data” and warned that this can turn into a serious threat to the national security.

In the research paper, Krause explained that TikTok “subscribes to every keystroke (text inputs) happening on third party websites rendered inside the TikTok app.” On the other hand, Instagram is able to access user information by “injecting a JavaScript code into every website shown”.

TikTok accused Krause of making incorrect statements about the company. “The researcher specifically says the JavaScript code does not mean our app is doing anything malicious, and admits they have no way to know what kind of data our in-app browser collects,” the spokesperson said.

