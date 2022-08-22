South Korea & USA kick off military exercises, much to the chagrin of North Korea

After a hiatus of five years, allies USA and South Korea have begun their annual joint military drills, named Ulchi Freedom Shield in the region, much to the chagrin of 'notorious' neighbour North Korea.

The military drill started on Monday (August 22) and is expected to carry on till September 1. The drill will see both sides carry out field exercises involving tens of thousands of troops, tanks, aircraft and warships.

Both sides have stated that the 'defensive' exercise aims to coordinate a response, in case of an invasion from North Korea. The exercise has been broken down into two parts with the first segment simulating North Korean attacks on the capital city of Seoul as the combined forces attempt to protect the area. Meanwhile, the second segment is aimed at improving the counterattack operations against the enemy.

It is pertinent to note that North Korea describes the US-South Korea relationship and the exercise as a rehearsal for an invasion of its homeland. Due to Covid and several other reasons, particularly South Korea's insistence to mend the ties with North Korea, the exercise could not materialise in the last few years.

North Korea is miffed with Washington and Seoul

As reported by WION, in anticipation of the military exercise, North Korea fired two cruise missiles last week, ending a month-long lull in Pyongyang's record-breaking spate of weapons tests this year.

Moreover, the firing came in the backdrop of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol extending an “audacious” economic assistance package to North Korea in exchange for denuclearisation.

Reportedly, in a televised speech celebrating the end of Japan's colonisation of the Korean Peninsula, President Yoon Suk Yeol offered economic assistance to its troubled neighbour with the caveat that it abandon the nuclear weapons program.

"If North Korea halts its nuclear weapons development and genuinely commits to a process of denuclearization, the South will respond with huge economic rewards that would be provided in phases," said Yoon in the speech.

However, soon, North Korea released a statement and rebuffed any chances of taking the deal. Kim Yo Jong, sister of leader Kim Jong Un termed the offer 'foolish' and stated that her country would never accept the offer.

“I’m not sure that he knows his assumption ‘if the North took a measure for denuclearization’ was a wrong prerequisite. All cannot be bartered. Bitter contempt is what we will only show those spinning a pipedream to succeed in making us abandon our nukes if they pay more stakes.” said Kim Yo Jong

(With inputs from agencies)

