WATCH: Three officers suspended in the US for brutally assaulting a suspect

It's been two years since the death of George Floyd, an African American man who was brutally killed by law enforcement officers in the state of Minneapolis. Now, a similar incident has been reported from Arkansas where three police officers were caught in video footage brutally assaulting a suspect under arrest.

Reportedly, the incident took place in Mulberry on Sunday morning when a man, seemingly making threats to a convenience store employee was confronted by the police officers. According to the official police statement, the suspect pushed a deputy to the ground and punched the back of his head, leading to the arrest.

However, the video footage of the incident, made by one of the witnesses nearby shows the three police officers landing incessant blows on the victim, whose face has been forced deep into the tarmac of the sidewalk.

Two police officers can be seen on top of the suspect, using clenched fists to punch him repeatedly. Another officer can be seen using his knee to land repeated jabs to the abdomen and back of the victim.

After the video went viral and the police officers were exposed, Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante stated that two county deputies were suspended.

“I hold all my employees accountable for their actions and will take appropriate measures in this matter,” said Damante .

Furthermore, Mulberry Police Chief Shannon Gregory stated that one of his officers involved in the incided was also sent on leave, pending outcome of the investigation.

“The city of Mulberry and the Mulberry police department takes these investigations very seriously,” Greogory was quoted as saying by AP.

The US police system has come under intense scrutiny in the last few years with its officers taking extreme measures to neutralise suspects.

(With inputs from agencies)



