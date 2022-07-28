Two remaining Minneapolis police officers sentenced to prison in George Floyd killing

J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, the last two of the four former Minneapolis police officers convicted of playing a role in the murder of George Floyd have been sentenced to three and a three-year and a half years prison terms respectively by a US District court.

Both Jueng and Thao were convicted earlier this year in February on two counts of violating George Floyd's civil rights. Judge Paul Magnuson whilst announcing the sentencing remarked that the penalties reflected their level of culpability in a case which grabbed headlines across the globe.

The video of George Floyd's killing showed former Officer Kueng holding the black man's back while Thao kept bystanders back during the killing.

Meanwhile, Derek Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd's neck for an excruciating nine and a half minutes, before he left consciousness and died. Both officers failed to stop Chauvin and became complicit in the crime.

Derek Chauvin and his incarceration

As reported extensively by WION, Derek Chauvin, the main convict in the case who knelt on the neck of helpless Floyd and smothered him to death was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for denying civil rights to his victim.

WATCH: George Floyd death: Derek Chauvin, former police officer sentenced to prison for 21 years

This sentence was added on top of the 22-and-a-half-year sentence that Chauvin is already serving for murder. The former police officer pleaded guilty of murder last year.

"I really don't know why you did what you did. But to put your knee on another person's neck until they're deceased is wrong. You must be substantially punished," the court had observed at the time.

Read More: Derek Chauvin sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for violating George Floyd's rights

(With inputs from agencies)



WATCH WION LIVE HERE: