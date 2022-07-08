Derek Chauvin sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for violating George Floyd's rights

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who was convicted of the murder of George Floyd, was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for denying civil rights to his victim. Senior US District Court Judge Paul Magnuson originally sentenced Chauvin to 252 months in prison but later reduced it by seven months due to time served. This sentence was added on top of the 22-and-a-half-year sentence that Chauvin is already serving for murder. The former police officer pleaded guilty of murder last year after the death of Floyd sparked protests all around the United States.

"This sentence should send a strong message that the Justice Department stands ready to prosecute law enforcement officers who use deadly force without basis," Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said according to CNN.

"While no amount of prison time can reverse the tragic consequences of Derek Chauvin's violent actions, we hope that this sentence provides some small measure of justice for the families and communities impacted," he added.

These two prison sentences will be running simultaneously but Chauvin will be allowed to serve his term in a federal prison rather than in a Minnesota state penitentiary, where he has been held in solitary confinement, according to CNN.

"I really don't know why you did what you did," US District Court Judge Paul Magnuson said during delivering the sentence on Thursday.

"But to put your knee on another person's neck until they're deceased is wrong," he said. "You must be substantially punished," he added.

