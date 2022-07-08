Joe Biden says US-UK relations to remain strong after Boris Johnson resignation

United States President Joe Biden said that he is looking forward to continuing “close cooperation” with the United Kingdom after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson decided to step down from his position. While the official statement from the White House had no mention of Johnson, Biden said that he hopes that the “special relationship” between the people of America and Britain “remains strong and enduring” and they need to work together on issues like the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

“When the dust settles in London, Johnson’s resignation will do better than harm to the US-UK relationship,” said Charles Kupchan, who served as President Barack Obama’s Europe adviser in the White House according to The Guardian.

“That’s mainly because Washington needs a very steady hand on the steering wheel and Johnson has lurched from one crisis to the next. He hasn’t been able to provide the kind of continuity and the political strings that the US and the world desperately need right now.”

The relationship between Biden and Johnson has not been a smooth one. Biden once called Johnson a “physical and emotional clone” of Donald Trump, the then president and was not convinced by the prospect of Brexit and the resultant threat on the Good Friday agreement in Northern Ireland.

However, there was a unity in the approach taken by both nations when it comes to the Ukraine conflict, and both were heavy in their criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Both UK and US supplied a huge number of weapons to Ukraine and the coming days will be crucial in understand what lies ahead for the alliance.

