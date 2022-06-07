100,000 times faster than 5G! Japan researchers claim data transmission world record

Internet speeds around the world has gone up considerably in the last decade but scientists are still trying to improve it every day. With the roll out of 5G technology, the world will be entering a new era of internet speeds but researchers in Japan have achieved data transmission speeds that are almost 100,000 times faster than 5G. The Network Research Institute at the National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT) claimed the world record by completing data transmission at an astonishing speed of 1.02 petabit (PB) per second. That roughly translated into 125,000 Gigabytes (GB) per second, and it can be transmitted over a distance of about over 51.7 km.

The feat was achieved by using optic fibres which were 0.125mm in diameter and the NICT described the massive achievement as “a major step towards the realisation of ultra-high-throughput optical links... compatible with existing cabling technologies for near-term adoption.”

“Demand for enhanced data transmission capacity has inspired both investigation of new spectral transmission windows and advanced optical fibres exploiting parallelisation in the spatial domain,”

“In recent years, advanced fibres with the same cladding diameter as standard single-mode optical fibres but able to support multiple propagation paths have been proposed,”

“These fibres can multiply the transmission capacity but are still compatible with existing manufacturing processes and have emerged as a likely candidate for near-term commercial adoption of these transformative communications technology,” NICT said in their official statement.

The previous record also belonged to NICT with 1 petabit per second which was achieved in 2020.

