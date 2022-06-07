Watch: NASA’s Curiosity rover clicks picture of bizarre, amazing rock pillars on Mars

NASA’s rover, Curiosity, has clicked a picture of some bizarre but amazing rock pillars on Mars. These twisted rock formations on the Red Planet were found by the long-running rover on May 15. This rover is also about to complete its first decade of work on the planet on August 6. It has been regularly sending raw images to Earth. The image of the sinewy rocks was taken on Sol (Martian day) 3474 of the mission. On Twitter, SETI Institute, a research organisation, which explores origin of life in the universe, said, "The spikes are most likely the cemented fillings of ancient fractures in a sedimentary rock."

#PPOD: Here is another cool rock at Gale crater on Mars! The spikes are most likely the cemented fillings of ancient fractures in a sedimentary rock. The rest of the rock was made of softer material and was eroded away. 📷: @NASA @NASAJPL @Caltech #MSSS fredk, acquired on May 17. pic.twitter.com/RGfjmRBfI7 — The SETI Institute (@SETIInstitute) May 26, 2022 ×

The sedimentary rock is generally formed by the layers of sand and water, but the rest of the rock feature "was made of softer material and was eroded away," the institute added. These features, whose size has not been specified, may have also formed due to lighter gravity of the planet.

Curiosity rover was working in an area called Mount Sharp (Aeolis Mons), which has been nicknamed Mirador Butte, on sols 3473 and 3475, as per a statement posted to the official blog of the mission at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory on May 13. The picture has been taken by Mast Camera or Mastcam of the rover.

