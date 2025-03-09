Scientists have said that 3D-printed penises could be used to cure erectile dysfunction and Peyronie's disease, which is a disorder in which scar link tissue, called plaque, forms under the skin of the penis.

The researchers have 3D-printed a model penis using a special type of hydrogel that successfully became erect, a study published March 4 in the journal Nature Biomedical Engineering revealed.

The study, titled "3D-printed perfused models of the penis for the study of penile physiology and for restoring erectile function in rabbits and pigs", mentioned that the erection was similar to a natural one.

The team of scientists from China, Japan and the US implanted model penis into rabbits and pigs with erectile issues, and after only a few weeks, the animals were able to mate and reproduce.

The experiment has given scientists hope to use the same technology on humans and help those with penis injuries and erectile dysfunction.

What is erectile dysfunction?

Erectile dysfunction (ED) is a common condition that affects a man's ability to achieve or maintain an erection sufficient for satisfactory sexual performance. Reports have revealed that ED affects over 300 million men worldwide.

Conditions like atherosclerosis, high blood pressure, and diabetes can damage blood vessels and restrict blood flow to the penis.

Low testosterone levels, thyroid disorders, or other hormonal imbalances can contribute to ED.

ED is also caused by neurological disorders such as multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's disease or spinal cord injuries that can damage nerves that control erection.

Psychological factors, including stress, anxiety, depression or relationship issues can also contribute to ED.

Smoking, excessive drinking, obesity and lack of exercise are among other risk factors.

What the researchers are saying

The corpora cavernosa, two columns of erectile tissue that run parallel to one another along the upper length of the shaft, make up a natural penis.

The corpus spongiosum is a single column of erectile tissue that surrounds the urethra and is located beneath it.

The corpora cavernosa is covered in a thick, fibrous layer of tissue known as the tunica albuginea, which also serves to hold the two columns together.

Penises are erect when the arteries in the penis dilate upon arousal. It then allows blood to flow into the corpora cavernosa. This leads to tissue swelling and being held within the tunica albuginea.

The researchers said that the model of the penis includes the glans and the corpus spongiosum with urethral structures, and an implantable model of the corpus cavernosum, whose complex vascular network is critical for erectile function.

"These findings underscore the potential clinical applications of biomimetic corpus cavernosum (BCC) for the treatment of penile injuries. Furthermore, this study advances the clinical application of 3D-printed artificial tissue organs," the researchers wrote in the paper, but they also mentioned that this model is not a perfect replacement for a true penis transplant from another human. This is because the damaged nerves, blood vessels or the urethra won't get replaced.

"Future research could explore design strategies aimed at inducing nerve regeneration and embedding artificial blood vessels and urethral structures within the implants. These approaches could help overcome current obstacles in repairing large-scale penile injuries," the researchers wrote.

