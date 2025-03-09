Job descriptions speak volumes about the company. When two job requirements are clubbed as one, you know it's toxic. But what if you are asked how you fared in high school, despite 25 years of work experience for the job in question? Would it be wrong to call it redundant? Or is it plain bizarre that someone with over two decades of experience needs to scratch his head and try to remember what school was like?

Advertisment

Also read: 'Uncivilised, anti-American': Vivek Ramaswamy faces backlash for appearing barefoot in interview | See HERE

A techie with 25 years of work experience in the industry was asked, “How did you perform in mathematics at high school?" and “How did you perform in your native language at high school?". He was certain that he wasn't willing to fulfil this requirement.

The application also asked to share 'evidence and rationale' for the above selection. It further added, "Make reference to provincial, state, or nation-wide scoring systems, rankings, or recognition awards, or to competitive or selective college entrance results such as SAT or ACT scores, JAMB, matriculation results, IB results, etc."

Advertisment

"I’m not filling this garbage out. I haven’t been in high school since 1997," the applicant wrote in his social media post.

A user added to the banter: "I'd put my Algebra teacher down as a reference or answer with, 'I only know old math; this new math is crazy, I can use an abacus and an adding machine.'"

Also read: 'Duckweed' - the next superfood? This garden menace could soon be a popular nutritional dish

Advertisment

Another user shared his experience with the company, "It's Canonical. I applied there recently and had to answer these questions. I was like, high school was a long time ago."

"The asking of the questions regarding high school performance is stupid enough to laugh, but that they then want you to explain your rationale and/or provide evidence of and "justify" your answers just made my jaw drop," wrote another user as the post grabbed eyeballs.

Another perspective on the same situation: "That’s a feature, not a bug. It’s meant to weed out older candidates by signalling who the target applicant demographic is."

Is the company making amends and revising the recruitment process that is different for freshers and experienced candidates? This needs to be seen. But the internet users did have a field day for sure.