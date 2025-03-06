Duckweed is looked at as a wild plant and a menace, but it actually is touted as a nutrient-rich food by researchers. The green moss-like layer that exponentially grows on the surface of water bodies threatens life beneath it as it blocks sunlight from seeping through. The weed grews so fast that in days it can cover the surface of the pond. But it is widely consumed in Asian countries and colloquially called water lentils or watermeal.

As reported by the news outlet Guardian, it has taken researchers a decade to convince the European Food Safety Authority that duckweed is a vegetable and is safe for consumption. The mineral-rich food is commercially grown in indoor locations like greenhouses. It has high protein content after it's dried and is rich in vitamins as well. Thus, making it the perfect replacement for meat.

It could be an apt hydroponics project as it can be grown in shallow water, which means it can be produced in layers and placed in stacks. This reduces the usage of land without affecting the produce, which also means it can be mass-produced.

Duckweed is still in its nascent stage of acceptance, where it's still being tasted and tried in various dishes. Volunteers were introduced to duckweed in soups, quiches, and some experiments with spinach. The dishes were appreciated, and after close monitoring, no side effects were reported. Does it have good potential to become a staple in vegetarian menus? Only time can tell.

Chefs in the UK are putting their culinary skills to the test by trying out different recipes with this versatile ingredient. This could make it to the menus if all goes well. Of course, after customers give a green signal. Next, duckweed could be on supermarket shelves.