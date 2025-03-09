Rihanna shared a beautiful set of pictures from her delivery days on the occasion of International Women’s Day on March 8. The pop star-turned-entrepreneur is a mother to two sons, RZA and Riot Rose with partner ASAP Rocky.

On Women’s Day, Rihanna shared what it was like to feel like a woman the most on her special days when she delivered her two boys. She wrote in the caption, "By far the most powerful thing I’ve ever done as a woman…my little miracles! #InternationalWomensDay.”

Rihanna shares pictures from the time of childbirth

The first picture is from the time she delivered her eldest child, RZA who is now two years old. The second shows Riot Rose in her arms. Rose is now 19 months old.

In the pictures, Rihanna looks like a regular mother with no makeup, and exhausted after childbirth. She, however, kept the punk up with pink sunglasses in one and pearl necklaces in the other delivery.

She joked in the caption, "And yes I gave birth in pearls and sunglasses…don’t ask, a lot was happening.”

Rihanna and partner ASAP Rocky have been dating since 2020

Rihanna shares her two sons with partner A$AP Rocky. They have been together since 2020.

Rapper A$AP Rocky hugs Rihanna, well-wishers as court declares him not guilty in assault trial

Rihanna has previously spoken about her experience being a mother. Shortly after she gave birth to RZA, she posed for the cover of British Vogue with both Rocky, 36, and their then-baby son. The cover features a sweet family photo of the trio walking along a beach. She called motherhood “legendary” in the cover and said, "It's everything. You really don't remember life before — that's the craziest thing ever."

"You literally try to remember it — and there are photos of my life before — but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don’t identify with it because you don’t even allow yourself mentally to get that far. Because it doesn’t matter,” she told Vogue at the time.