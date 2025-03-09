Oscar-winning music composer Hans Zimmer is still not interested to work with the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe).

The two-time Oscar winner said that he has “retired” from working on superhero films after working on 2016 film Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice. It was apparently “very hard” for him to work on the film.

Hans Zimmer has worked on multiple superhero films but never with MCU

Notably, Batman vs Superman wasn’t the only superhero film that he’s worked in. He has already worked on The Dark Knight trilogy, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Wonder Woman 1984 and X-Men: Dark Phoenix.



But Hans has never worked with the MCU films.

During an appearance on Josh Horowitz’ podcast Happy Sad Confused, the host asked Zimmer if he had kind of “superheroed out” and asked if the official MCU has never come calling "or if they have, you’ve said no?”

Zimmer responded, “They have, and it was always — timing wasn’t great. And really, quite honestly, I’m looking for other things right now. Look, I’ve done the trifecta. I’ve done Batman, Superman, Spider-Man and Wonder Woman! I mean, what do you want me to do? Some of the minor characters? Probably yes.”

Hans added, “That was very arrogant of me to say that but actually Kevin Feige said that to me, ‘Hans, what are you complaining about?'”

Zimmer added that he’s also not interested in working on any Star Wars projects either, because he’d have to “reinvent” it.

Zimmer has recently worked in Dune films. Previously, he’s given music in Pirates of the Caribbean movies, Gladiator, The Lion King, Top Gun: Maverick and many more.