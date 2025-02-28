At least five people lost their lives, and several others sustained injuries in a suspected suicide bombing at Darul Uloom Haqqania in Pakistan. Among the deceased was Maulana Hamid Ul Haq Haqqani, the leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S).

"The tragic incident of the blast in the mosque cannot be condemned enough. The enemy country is engaged in a nefarious conspiracy to create instability. With the nation’s support, we will foil every conspiracy of the enemy. We stand with the families of the martyrs and the injured," Pakistan's interior ministry posted on X.

"Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi's prayer for the speedy recovery of the injured

Deep sorrow has been felt over the martyrdom of Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to the religious services of Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq Shaheed. They equally share in the grief of the bereaved family and devotees of Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq Shaheed," the statement added.

The explosion took place in the Akora Khattak area of Nowshera district, located in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province. It happened during Friday prayer timings at the mosque within the madrasa's compound.

According to local media, Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani, who is the son of the late JUI-S leader Maulana Samiul Haq Haqqani passed away. Reports indicate that he was in the front row offering Friday prayers when the explosion occurred. He was the apparent target of the attack.

