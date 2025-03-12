A day after the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) hijacked the Jaffar Express, holding over 450 passengers hostages, the Pakistan authorities confirmed on Wednesday (March 12) that they have concluded the operation and all 33 Baloch militants have been killed.

Pak Military Spokesperson said that 21 civilians have been killed, while four Frontier Corps personnel also lost their lives during the operation.

However, the details of the casualties are still undisclosed.

Jaffar Express train was attacked and taken hostage at Bolan Pass in southwest Balochistan province on Tuesday. Separatist militants bombed part of a railway track and stormed the train with more than 450 passengers on board.

Later, the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) claimed the responsibility.

The hostages were released through rescue in stages. Around 100 passengers were rescued yesterday evening, Pak Military Spokesperson, Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif said.

The militants were using the passengers as human shields.

However, after a successful concluding operation, the Pakistan authorities have rescued 346 passengers out of 440 who were on the train yesterday.

What were the militants demanding?

The BLA gave a 48-hour deadline on Tuesday, saying that they would execute the hostages if Baloch political prisoners, activists and missing persons abducted by the Pakistani military are not freed.

This marks the first such large-scale action taken by the Baloch militant group.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack, saying security officials were “repelling” the militants.

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif called the hijacking of the Jaffar Express a "cowardly act" which cannot sabotage the peace and order of Pakistan.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of precious lives in the terrorist attack on the Jaffar Express. Such cowardly acts cannot sabotage the peace and order of Pakistan. My sympathies are with the families of the martyrs in this hour of grief. May Allah Almighty elevate their ranks and grant speedy recovery to the injured. Ameen," he wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi called the militants "beasts" for targeting innocent passengers as he condemned the attack.

