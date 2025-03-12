Pakistan security forces have rescued 155 of the 463 passengers held by "terrorists" after the Jaffar Express train was attacked and taken hostage at Bolan Pass in southwest Balochistan province. At least 27 militants were killed.
The security forces were set to launch a "full-scale operation" on Wednesday to free the train passengers. Separatist militants bombed part of a railway track and stormed the train with more than 450 passengers on board on Tuesday afternoon, in Balochistan province, a region where violence has been rising.
"A full-scale operation is planned for the morning to rescue the train hostages and others," a security official in the area told AFP, further adding that forces "faced challenges due to the darkness of night".
"We are taking precautions to avoid any actions that could endanger civilian hostages," he added.
Dozens of hostages have been freed and three people killed, including the train driver, since the attack erupted in the Sibi district.
Security sources said the "terrorists have positioned suicide bombers right next to innocent hostage passengers".
Who is behind the hijack?
The assault was immediately claimed by the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), which is a separatist group behind rising violence in the province, which borders Afghanistan and Iran.
Mar 12, 2025 11:53 IST
Jaffar Express live updates: What did the survivors say?
Muhammad Bilal, who had been travelling with his mother on the Jafar Express train, told the news agency AFP: "I can't find the words to describe how we managed to escape. It was terrifying."
One passenger described gunmen sorting through identity cards to confirm who was from outside of the province. What he said was quite similar to a spate of recent attacks carried out by the Baloch Liberation Army.
"They came and checked IDs and service cards and shot two soldiers in front of me and took the other four to, I don't know where," said one passenger who asked not to be named, after walking four hours to the nearest train station.
"Those who were Punjabis were taken away by the terrorists," he added.
Mar 12, 2025 11:50 IST
Mar 12, 2025 11:44 IST
Jaffar Express live updates: Watch WION's ground reporting
Mar 12, 2025 11:39 IST
Pakistan train hijack live updates: Security forces continue operation
A total of 37 injured people were sent for medical assistance.
So far, 155 passengers have been rescued from the terrorists, and 27 terrorists have been killed.
Security forces continue operation to eliminate the remaining terrorists
Mar 12, 2025 11:37 IST
Jaffar Express live updates: Women and children taken hostage
Pakistan security forces have said that suicide bombers have taken women and children hostage at three different locations.
The officials said that extreme caution is being exercised in the operation due to the presence of women and children with the suicide bombers.
Mar 12, 2025 11:33 IST
Pakistan train hijack live updates: Security forces to launch 'full-scale operation'
What do we know so far?
Separatist militants bombed part of a railway track and stormed the train with more than 450 passengers on board.
The security forces were set to launch a "full-scale operation" on Wednesday to free the train passengers.
Dozens of hostages have been freed and three people killed, including the train driver, since the attack erupted in Sibi district.
Mar 12, 2025 11:30 IST
Jaffar Express live updates
Pakistan security forces have rescued over 150 of the 463 passengers held by "terrorists" after the Jaffar Express train was attacked and taken hostage at Bolan Pass in southwest Balochistan province, a senior Pakistan security official told WION on Tuesday (Mar 11). At least 27 militants were killed.