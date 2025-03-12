Pakistan security forces have rescued 155 of the 463 passengers held by "terrorists" after the Jaffar Express train was attacked and taken hostage at Bolan Pass in southwest Balochistan province. At least 27 militants were killed.

The security forces were set to launch a "full-scale operation" on Wednesday to free the train passengers. Separatist militants bombed part of a railway track and stormed the train with more than 450 passengers on board on Tuesday afternoon, in Balochistan province, a region where violence has been rising.

"A full-scale operation is planned for the morning to rescue the train hostages and others," a security official in the area told AFP, further adding that forces "faced challenges due to the darkness of night".

"We are taking precautions to avoid any actions that could endanger civilian hostages," he added.

Dozens of hostages have been freed and three people killed, including the train driver, since the attack erupted in the Sibi district.

Security sources said the "terrorists have positioned suicide bombers right next to innocent hostage passengers".

Who is behind the hijack?

The assault was immediately claimed by the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), which is a separatist group behind rising violence in the province, which borders Afghanistan and Iran.

