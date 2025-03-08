Pakistan's interior ministry on Friday (March 07) asked all "illegal foreigners" and Afghan Citizen Card holders to leave the country by March 31. Ministry said that they would otherwise be deported from April 1 if they failed to comply with the deadline.

Islamabad has previously blamed militant attacks and crimes on undocumented Afghan immigrants, who form the largest portion of migrants in the country.

There are about 800,000 ACC (Afghan Citizenship Card) holders in Pakistan, according to UN data. Meanwhile, around 1.3 million are formally registered with the Pakistan government and hold a separate Proof of Residence card. The ministry did not specify how people with Proof of Residence will be affected under the new guidelines.

As per the United Nations, over 800,000 Afghans have returned to Afghanistan from Pakistan since the repatriation drive began and that in total Pakistan hosted around 2.8 million Afghan refugees.

Foreigners will be treated with utmost respect during the repatriation process, the Ministry of Interior said. It added that food and health care arrangements have been made for the returnees.

Ministry of Interior statement said that Pakistan has been a gracious host to Afghan refugees and it is fulfilling its promises and responsibilities as a responsible state.

"It is reiterated that individuals staying in Pakistan will have to fulfil all legal formalities," the country's interior ministry said in a statement.

