A funeral at Lashkar-e-Taiba's (LeT) headquarters in Pakistan's Muridke, alongside Adul Rauf, the leader of the terror outfit, were Pakistan army personnel.

Advertisment

The coffins at the funeral were seen wrapped in Pakistan's national flag, which indicated the deceased were being accorded state honours. As Islamabad claimed, Indian strikes killed civilians. In a briefing, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri held a photo and said, "It's also odd that funerals of civilians are being carried out with coffins wrapped in their national flag, and state honours are being accorded. The individuals eliminated at these facilities were terrorists."

Also read: Watch: Pak minister schooled by news anchor for claiming there are ‘no terrorist camps in Pakistan’

He added, "If only civilians were killed in these attacks, then I wonder what message this picture sends to all of you. This is a question worth asking. Giving state funerals to terrorists may be a practice in Pakistan, but it doesn't seem to make much sense to us."

Advertisment

In the briefing, Misri said, "Pakistan has also claimed that India deliberately attacked religious sites; this is completely false. It is Pakistan that is misusing religious sites as a cover to radicalise, direct, indoctrinate and train terrorists."

Also read: 'No need to remind who called Bin Laden martyr & where was he found': India exposes Pakistan - 'home to terrorist'

"Yesterday, Pakistan launched a targeted attack on the Sikh community of J&K, hitting a gurdwara in Poonch and the home of Sikh community members, which came under attack. At least three individuals were killed in that attack. A total of 16 civilians have been killed in Poonch, and several others have been injured."