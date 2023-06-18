Why the US needs India more than India needs the US?

The White House faces many challenges from Putin to Trump & Xi Jinping to Kim Jong-un. But among the Oval Office's concern is the Indian Prime Minister's charisma. Last month during the Quad meeting in Japan, Biden confessed to Modi that 'I am getting phone calls from people, I have never heard of before. Everyone from movie stars to relatives.'

In a fast-fragmenting world fraught with geopolitical instability, both Modi and Biden have demonstrated a mutual desire to draw their countries closer. But it is Washington which needs New Delhi firmly in its embrace. Aside from the pomp & pageantry Modi's State visit to the US highlights the trajectory of India-US relations which has witnessed a significant shift, marked by a burgeoning partnership built on mutual respect and shared objectives. India's big no to NATO entry offer

Times have changed. Such is New Delhi's stature today, that the US wants it to be part of the world's most coveted security alliance i.e. NATO Plus, but India's reply was prompt: Thanks, but no thanks. Modi administration feels that joining the Western military powers would hinder its independent diplomatic manoeuvres.

Kargil War and the Bangladesh Liberation War have played pivotal roles in shaping India-US relations. In 1999 when Pakistan's troops took vantage positions in the high Himalayan mountains, Indian armed forces wanted the GPS data of the conflict zone. But the Americans ditched. A quarter century later India is self-reliant, it has developed NavIC, an indigenous GPS. India turned an obstacle into an opportunity.

Many Western critics question New Delhi's nuanced stance over the Russia-Ukraine war. 'Today's era must not be of war', that's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message to Russian President Vladimir Putin. But the West isn't impressed with India's oil imports from Russia.

But turning the pages of history could reveal the reasons. In 1971, when Pakistan's military was being hammered in East Pakistan, US President Richard Nixon ordered the US Seventh Fleet, led by the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Enterprise, to proceed towards the Bay of Bengal. The intent was clear to back Islamabad and put pressure on New Delhi. But it was the Soviet Union which stood against the US belligerence and thwarted the move to help Pakistan.

Today the US is singing all praise for the world's largest democracy. There are its own interests when the Biden administration growing willingness to share advanced technologies with India. A significant turning point in bilateral relations. The United States recognises India's potential as a strategic ally, a bulwark against the Chinese. India: Rise of a new global geopolitical power

The balance of power and influence between the two countries has shifted over time, especially in the twenty-first century. India has emerged as a leading global power and a vital partner for the United States in safeguarding the Indo-Pacific region from China’s growing assertiveness and aggression. India has also diversified its foreign policy and strategic partnerships with other countries, such as Russia, Japan, Australia, France, and Israel, to enhance its autonomy and leverage in the international arena. From estrangement to engagement The transformation of India-US defence ties over the past decade is remarkable, given their history of estrangement and suspicion. During the Cold War, India pursued a policy of non-alignment, while the United States aligned with Pakistan and China against the Soviet Union. The two countries also had differences over issues such as nuclear proliferation, human rights, and regional conflicts.

A paradigm shift: Sharing technologies Today, the United States has exhibited a growing willingness to share advanced technologies with India. This marks a significant turning point in bilateral relations. The United States recognises India's potential as a strategic ally and has extended its hand in fostering technological collaboration. The two countries have signed a series of landmark agreements that have enhanced their defence cooperation, such as the Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (2016), which enables mutual access to each other's military facilities; the Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement (2018), which facilitates secure communication and transfer of high-end technology; and the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (2020), which allows sharing of geospatial data and intelligence. The two countries have launched a new initiative to work together on cutting-edge technologies such as AI, quantum computing, biotechnology, semiconductors, 6G telecommunications and cyber security. The road ahead for India-US relations Clearly the remarkable transformation of the US-India relationship from a distant and distrustful one to a close and cooperative one and Prime Minister Modi's US visit will only bolster it. The US needs India more than India needs the US, not only because of the strategic significance of the Indo-Pacific region, but also because of the shared commitment to a free, open, and democratic world order. India, on the other hand, can benefit from the US's support and cooperation in enhancing its economic, technological, and social development.

Moreover, India is also a prominent voice for the global South, championing the causes of justice, equity, and sustainability for the developing world. The US and India can be natural allies and partners in creating a more peaceful and prosperous world for themselves and others.