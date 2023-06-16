Narendra Modi's US Visit: A watershed moment for India-US ties

A momentous chapter in the history of these two great democracies. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares for his highly anticipated four-day state visit to the United States on Monday, the world eagerly awaits the dawn of a new era of partnership between the world's oldest and largest democracies. Modi joins an exclusive group of leaders, including Winston Churchill and Nelson Mandela who have twice addressed a joint meeting of the US Congress in the past.

This will be Modi's sixth overall visit to the US since taking over as PM in 2014. However, this visit is significant as he has been invited by President Joe Biden for his first state visit to the US. A state visit to the US is a coveted and unique honour the US President accords to his closest friends and allies.

This visit is poised to witness the forging of significant deals, fostering bonhomie between leaders, and shaping the course of global geopolitics. With a shared commitment to democratic values, the US and India are set to deepen their cooperation across various sectors, from trade to technology and from security to climate change. The visit is set to bolster economic ties and strengthen diplomatic relations.

One of the key deals likely to be announced is the $1.8 billion deal for 18 Predator-B armed drones. These drones can long-range precision strikes and surveillance along the borders and maritime areas. India and the US are also close to signing a military deal that would allow them to jointly develop fighter jet engines. Massachusetts-based aerospace manufacturing giant General Electric Co. (GE) will join hands with state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. to produce the engines for the Tejas light-combat aircraft.

On June 22, Modi will also address a joint session of the US Congress, becoming the sixth Indian Prime Minister to do so. While the Democrats and Republicans disagree on most of the issues, the two political rivals got together to send a bipartisan invite to Modi to address the joint meeting of Congress.

Modi's visit comes at a time when India and the US are facing multiple challenges as well as opportunities in a rapidly changing world. The two countries have forged a close strategic partnership over the years, based on shared values and interests. They have cooperated on various global issues, such as combating terrorism, promoting democracy and human rights, advancing clean energy and fighting COVID-19.

The visit will also bring into focus the growing people-to-people ties between the two countries, especially among the youth and diaspora. The US is home to over four million Indian Americans, who have made significant contributions to various sectors. Modi enjoys high popularity among them and has addressed several large gatherings of them during his previous visits.

The two countries have had a long cultural and intellectual exchange history since the late 19th century. One of the earliest examples was Swami Vivekananda's visit to America in 1893. As a young monk, he introduced Hinduism to the US at the World Parliament of Religions in Chicago. He delivered a landmark speech celebrating toleration and universal acceptance of all religions.

Since then, many Indian leaders have visited the US and many American presidents have visited India. Some of these visits have been memorable for their impact on bilateral relations and global affairs.

- India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's visit to Washington in 1949 marked the beginning of diplomatic ties between independent India and the US. -Civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. visited India in 1959 for a month-long tour. Inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s nonviolent struggle for national independence, King said said 'Non-violence is the most potent weapon available to oppressed people in their struggle for justice and human dignity.'

- Dwight Eisenhower's visit to New Delhi in 1959 was the first by a US president to India and boosted cooperation on agriculture and development. He also addressed the Indian parliament. - John F. Kennedy's meeting with Indira Gandhi in Washington in 1961 laid the foundation for a strategic partnership on defence and security.

- Richard Nixon's visit to New Delhi in 1969 was marred by protests over his support for Pakistan during the Bangladesh conflict.

- Indira Gandhi's visit to Washington in 1982 revived ties after a period of estrangement due to India's nuclear test in 1974. -In 1978 U.S. President Jimmy Carter visited India on a three-day official trip. He visited a Gurugram village, Daulatpur Nasirabad, which was renamed Carterpuri.

- Bill Clinton's visit to India in 2000 was hailed as a watershed moment for transforming relations into a 'natural alliance'. - Atal Bihari Vajpayee's visit to Washington in 2000 declared that India and the US were 'natural allies' and signed a landmark civil nuclear deal. -In 2006 President George Bush visited India, where he and Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh finalised the framework of the civil nuclear deal, boosting security and economic ties. -In 2009 U.S. President Barack Obama hosted the inaugural state visit of Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. A visit which highlighted the growing bonhomie between New Delhi & Washington.

- A year later Barack Obama's visit to India was historic as he became the first US president to attend the Republic Day parade as chief guest. These visits have shaped the India-US ties over the past seven decades and have reflected their changing priorities and challenges. Modi's visit in 2023 will be another landmark in this journey and will pave the way for a stronger and deeper partnership between the two countries. Prime Minister Modi will also interact with CEOs of leading American companies including FedEx, MasterCard and Adobe.

It will follow the official state dinner on June 22 at the White House with President Joe Biden - a celebration billed as a milestone in relations between the two democracies.

Indian Americans have also made their mark in politics, with several holding high positions in federal, state, and local governments. The most prominent example is Vice President Kamala Harris, who is the first person of Indian origin to hold such a post. Other notable Indian Americans include Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, USAID Administrator Rajiv Shah, Congressman Ami Bera, Senator Raja Krishnamoorthi, Governor Nikki Haley, and Mayor Ravi Bhalla, among others.

Indian Americans have also been influential in shaping public opinion and discourse on various issues. They have been active in media, academia, think tanks, civil society organisations, and advocacy groups. They have also been vocal supporters of India-US relations and have played a bridging role between the two countries.

