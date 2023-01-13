PM Narendra Modi says Global South wants human-centric globalisation

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi weighed in on several issues when he spoke during the concluding leaders' session of The Voice of Global South Summit on Friday (January 12).

PM Modi said that India sees the whole world as one family and the global south appreciates the principle of globalisation. He said that the south wants human-centric globalisation, which aims at bringing prosperity and well-being to humanity.

The Indian prime minister urged to have diversified global supply chains and finding ways to link developing countries to these value chains.

PM Modi said the summit agreed on the importance of south-south cooperation and also discussed why is it necessary to shape the global agenda collectively.

He said that in the field of health, "we share an emphasis on promoting traditional medicine, developing regional hubs for healthcare and improving the mobility of health professionals".

"Voice of Global South Summit" has seen fruitful deliberations. My remarks at the closing ceremony. https://t.co/qoGyiHroKl — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 13, 2023 ×

PM Modi said that the deployment of digital public goods can increase financial inclusion in developing countries at great scale and speed in the area of banking and finance.

"India's own experience has shown this. We all agree on the importance of investing in connectivity infrastructure," he said.

During his virtual address, he said, "We all appreciate the principle of globalisation. India has always seen the world as one family. Developing countries desire globalisation that does not create a climate crisis, does not lead to unequal vaccine distribution or over-concentrated global supply chains."

He added, "We want globalisation that brings prosperity and well-being to humanity. We want a human-centric globalisation."

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE