Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan: Bollywood's reigning monarch strikes gold yet again

Shah Rukh Khan, Bollywood's reigning monarch, has once again showcased why he's an enduring legend in the Indian film industry with Jawan. In 2021 his son Aryan Khan became embroiled in a high-profile legal battle stemming from his arrest during an alleged rave party on a cruise ship. He had to suffer 25 days of confinement, facing the daunting spectre of serious allegations. However, the narrative took a turn for the better in May 2022 when he was exonerated of all charges, with India's Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) admitting flawed investigation. All this while, King Khan chose silence as his response, choosing, perhaps, to speak through his work.

It's in this context that a particular line from Jawan resonates: "Bete ko haath lagane se pahle, baap se baat kar." Heh. Clearly, he has had enough. The line was also notably highlighted in the film's trailers.

Anyhoo: Pathaan, released earlier in the year, heralded Shah Rukh Khan's triumphant return to the silver screen. The film not only garnered effusive critical acclaim but also stormed the box office, underscoring that SRK's magic remained as appealing as ever. As someone who wasn't particularly smitten with a lot of his previous work, this movie was a revelation. It wasn't just a movie; it was the triumphant return of Shah Rukh as a bona fide movie star. Sure, it was also your typical crowd-pleasing Indian masala movie but I have made my peace with those.

It is with Jawan, however, that Shah Rukh Khan truly solidifies his place as the star of the year 2023, I feel. It is bigger, shinier, and more glorious. While it may not be a cinematic masterpiece by traditional standards, it does shine a spotlight on the quintessential movie star that SRK is. As a newfound fan, I find myself eagerly celebrating his remarkable resurgence.

Minor spoilers ahead

What is Jawan all about?

Directed by Atlee, the film features Khan in a dual role, supported by an exceptional ensemble cast including Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, and Sanya Malhotra. Khan's first character Azad is a jailer who masterminds daring heists executed by a cadre of female inmates, all driven by a higher purpose who have had to face injustice. Azad's gang confronts the government on pressing issues that plague Indians. These are the critical problems that often go unnoticed or unaddressed like farmer suicides, the deplorable state of government hospitals, the intricate web of corruption that often exists between businessmen and politicians, and so on.

Azad's motive is simple. He wants to prove how quickly things for common people can improve when it is the establishment that feels the heat, rather than common people. Hospitals, for instance, are miraculously transformed into modern, well-equipped facilities in a matter of few hours with world-class infrastructure when sordid secrets of those in power are exposed. This is something most of us know, of course, but it's gratifying to witness it unfold in a popular movie of this nature.

Azad is eventually caught and tortured by the brother of one such unscrupulous businessman Kaalie Gaikwad (Vijay Sethupathi, reliably brilliant in this scenery-chewing role). And that is when Vikram Rathore, played by SRK again rescues him and beats his captors to death in the most stylish way possible. I leave you to uncover the nature of Azad and Vikram's relationship. Probably you already know.

Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, and Sanya Malhotra

The film boasts of some serious women's power as well. Deepika delivers a standout performance in a role that falls somewhere between a cameo and a starring role. Deepika being Deepika, though, she makes every moment count. She and SRK are old friends (she made her Hindi film debut opposite him in Om Shanti Om) and her chemistry with him is palpable. Nayanthara's performance is marked by an innate and effortless grace. Sanya Malhotra also gets her moment to shine as a helpless doctor in a heart-wrenching scene in an ill-equipped hospital.

Action is truly spectacular

The action sequences in Jawan undoubtedly hold their own, elevated by some truly spectacular visual effects. The filmmakers have spared no expense in delivering heart-pounding, larger-than-life action moments that keep you on the edge of your seat. It's the kind of cinematic experience, of course, where you have to temporarily suspend disbelief, fully aware that the hero seems invulnerable while others meet their fate around him. But, as I mentioned earlier, I've come to terms with the phenomenon of Indian masala films.

While the action is undeniably thrilling, there is one aspect that occasionally puts me off — the copious use of slow motion. Too uncomfortably reminscent of Zack Snyder for me. It's a stylistic choice that can sometimes feel excessive and elongate sequences unnecessarily. Nevertheless, it doesn't detract significantly from the overall enjoyment of the film.

Watch Jawan if you haven't already

And there you have it. Watching Shah Rukh Khan in his element, whether he's orchestrating cinematic ballets of boundless buoyancy or delivering poignant soliloquies that resonate with the soul, is nothing short of mesmerising. He possesses that rare star power that transcends the screen.

Even after more than three decades in the industry, Shah Rukh Khan remains an indomitable presence, and his charisma retains its magnetic allure.

