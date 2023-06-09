From homeland to refugee, and back to homeland, only to become refugees once again

The poignant and enduring story of the Kashmiri Pandits has captured the attention of the world. Their struggles, etched deeply in the annals of history, have touched the hearts of many. The arduous journey of the Kashmiri Pandits encompasses a multitude of challenges that they have faced throughout the years. From the initial obstacles of finding colleges that offer migrant quotas for fee concessions to secure education, to the daunting task of securing jobs for survival far from their beloved homeland, their resilience knows no bounds. Yet, despite the hardships, an unyielding desire burns within them to return to their ancestral land, even if it means risking their lives for low-paid government positions.

It was not until 2008, a staggering 18 years after the genocide that shook the community, that approximately 2,000 Kashmiri Pandits managed to secure government jobs under the PM Rehabilitation and Employment Package. This package was meant to provide them with the basic entitlements of security and safety. Over the years, the number of vacancies increased, and presently, around 5,500 Kashmiri Pandits are working in the valley under the PM Package. Some decided to settle alone, leaving their families behind in Jammu, while others chose to resettle with their loved ones, including ailing elderly parents. With meagre salaries, some found themselves in subpar accommodations, while others rented single-room quarters, all in pursuit of their dream to reclaim their homeland.

However, the reality of being a micro-minority in their own land, navigating their way to a respectable life among the majority, remains a constant struggle for the Kashmiri Pandits. Denied the fundamental rights of promotions in their jobs, these men and women were posted haphazardly, requiring them to travel to far-flung areas and districts outside their home districts, incurring additional expenses. As if these challenges weren't enough, the sympathizers of Pakistan in the neighbourhood have started labelling these hardworking refugees as stooges or agents, making them vulnerable targets for terrorists who advocate for a Pandit-free Kashmir.

For years, the spectre of fear and threats has loomed over the Kashmiri Pandits, and tragically, it has materialized with the brutal killings of innocent community members and non-local labourers. From the heart-wrenching loss of individuals like Rajni Bala to Makhan Lal Bindroo, numerous innocent lives have been taken without reason. Yet, the indomitable spirit of the Kashmiri Pandits remains unbroken. They continue to stand their ground, persevering through their work while living under the constant shadow of potential loss.

The tragic murder of Rahul Bhat served as a chilling reminder of the sacrificial existence they have endured. Once again, the Kashmiri Pandit community found themselves on the streets, with their bags packed, desperately seeking a safe passage to Jammu. However, their path was blocked by government authorities, confining them to their makeshift homes. The peaceful protests of the Kashmiri Pandit migrant employees persisted for approximately five months, until they were finally compelled to return to their respective duties in Kashmir. Regrettably, there was no reallocation or resettlement offered to them.

The lack of effective administration and cohesive policymaking can be attributed to the disarray among our community leaders, who often hold contradictory plans and proposals. When we examine the current political scenario in Jammu and Kashmir, it becomes apparent that the Kashmiri Pandit community has limited representation, with only a few former leaders sporadically addressing the issues faced by the common people.

The abrogation of Article 370 resulted in a significant shift in ideologies between the Kashmiri Pandit and Kashmiri Muslim communities. As a result, major political parties have engaged in intensive deliberations to establish connections with the Kashmiri Pandit community, recognizing the importance of their vote bank in shaping the political and electoral landscape. Some members have been courted by the PDP, while others have aligned with the NC, and the Congress has had a few Kashmiri Pandit allies for some time.

However, the main concern lies in the BJP's failure to incorporate influential and politically knowledgeable members of the KP community into their action plans, policy-making, or advisory board. Although the BJP did identify individuals like Dr. Darakhshan Andrabi from Kashmir, Shri Gulam Ali Khatana from Jammu, and several others from across the J&K region, there seems to be no intention to promote any political or influential MP or advisor from the KP community.

This political manoeuvring by the BJP raises questions about whether the KP community is being directly neglected or if it signals that they have no significant say in the region's political landscape. If the BJP solely relies on the Muslim, Dogra, and Gujjar majorities, it may be time for the Kashmiri Pandits to reassess their strategies in fighting for the agendas they have passionately pursued since 1990.