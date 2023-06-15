Israeli parliament vote delivers setback to PM Netanyahu, judicial overhaul plan

In a surprising turn of events at the Israeli parliament or Knesset, on Wednesday (June 14), an opposition lawmaker was appointed to the committee which would pick the judges in the country’s courts in what is being described as a major blow to the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition and proposed the contentious judicial overhaul plan. Opposition’s demands for negotiations A secret ballot was held in the Knesset where Netanyahu’s Likud party holds 64 of the Knesset’s 120 seats along with members of the opposition for the selection of the nine-member committee which would choose the judges for Israeli courts.

This comes as Netanyahu’s contentious judicial overhaul plan was paused back in March and agreed to negotiate with the opposition lawmakers after weeks of mass protests and international criticism as many have called these reforms a threat to democracy.

The opposition leaders have reportedly threatened to withdraw from negotiations with Netanyahu if their candidate, Karine Elharrar, was not named to the committee for the selection of judges which includes two politicians, three judges and two lawyers.

The panel not only appoints judges but also approves the makeup of the Supreme Court which has been central to the judicial reform battle. The committee typically comprises lawmakers from both the coalition as well as the opposition but parts of the overhaul had demanded that the ruling coalition, in this case, Netanyahu’s Likud party, control both positions. Netanyahu’s failed bid to delay vote Since the opposition would not back down on its demands, Netanyahu reportedly asked his allies to oppose all candidates, including its own members and aimed to delay the ballot which would also push all the appointments until the next vote which is a month from now.



ALSO READ | Israeli foreign minister slams US VP Kamala Harris over call for ‘independent judiciary’

However, after the ballots, which were cast anonymously, were counted it turned out that several coalition members voted in favour of the opposition’s pick for the committee Elharrar of the Yesh Atid party whose appointment is now secure on to the nine-member panel with a 58-56 vote.

Meanwhile, Tally Gotliv of the Likud party’s pick managed to garner some 15 votes and did not clear the threshold. This has now paved the way for another vote for the second seat within 30 days, said the Knesset speaker Amir Ohana.

The vote also exposed some divisions within the ruling coalition which has raised questions about Netanyahu’s control over his political allies. Meanwhile, the opposition leaders have said that this vote does not change the fact that there is still no committee and the talks would be off the table till the panel is complete.

“The committee has not been established and the threat to our democracy has not been removed,” said the opposition party, Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid. He added, “No committee, no talks.” Lapid also called the vote “good news” since a member from the opposition would remain on the judicial selection committee.

Netanyahu, in a video statement after the vote, said that the opposition was to be blamed for the talks not moving forward even after getting what they wanted. “(National Unity party leader Benny) Gantz and Lapid don’t want real negotiations,” said the Israeli PM, adding that “I promise the citizens of Israel, unlike them, we will act responsibly for our country.”

(With inputs from agencies)





WATCH WION LIVE HERE