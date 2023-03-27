Explained | Israel: Netanyahu agrees to pause proposed judicial overhaul for now. Here's what happened

Israel is in the midst of what can only be described as a major political crisis after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his right-wing coalition government proposed an overhaul of the country's judiciary, earlier this year. Since then, Israel has witnessed mass protests with tens of thousands of people taking to the streets in major cities across the country opposing the plan week after week.

The widespread demonstrations continued on Monday (March 27) a day after Netanyahu fired Defence Minister Yoav Gallant which overnight plunged the ruling coalition into chaos as the PM continues to face mounting pressure to halt, freeze, or shelve his judicial overhaul plan.

The Israeli parliament, Knesset’s Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee was supposed to open early Monday for final voting of the judicial overhaul bill. However, in a statement, late Monday, Netanyahu, delay the process for discussions on the controversial planned judicial overhaul to next month and said that the legislation would be pushed to the next session of the Israeli parliament in order to "pass the reform through dialogue."

What is happening in Israel?

Cities like Tel Aviv and Jerusalem have plunged into chaos after Netanyahu fired Defence Minister Yoav Gallant where overnight people blocked roads. This worsened the situation for the government as spontaneous protests broke out in Jerusalem where tens of thousands of Israelis demonstrated outside the Knesset on Monday. Additionally, major organisations called for a strike action in solidarity which has effectively brought the entire country’s services to a grinding halt.



Workers from a range of sectors in Israel launched a nationwide strike including the country’s largest trade union declared a general strike which has stopped flights from the country’s Ben-Gurion Airport while Histadrut national labour union also instructed all government employees to stage a walkout, in line with which diplomats from across the world walked off the job at foreign missions.

The reports were later confirmed by a spokesperson for Israel’s Embassy in the United States who took to Twitter and wrote, “The Embassy of Israel will be closed today until further notice and no consular services will be provided.” Meanwhile, large mall chains and universities also shut their doors and cancelled classes.

From protest to pause: What is this plan all about?

Earlier this year, in January, the country’s Justice Minister Yariv Levin unveiled a plan which would overhaul Israel’s judicial system. Since then opponents and critics have repeatedly said that it would threaten the democracy and freedom of Israel. Notably, Israel has no written constitution and is governed by the country's Basic Laws and has “evolved a system of basic laws and rights, which enjoy (the) semi-constitutional status,” says the Knesset website.

The long-promised overhaul of the judicial system is supposedly directed toward weakening the Israeli Supreme court. Furthermore, critics have said that it will affect the checks and balances as well as undermine democratic institutions by giving absolute power to the ruling party coalition, which in this case would be Netanyahu’s Likud party, which also holds a majority in the Knesset.

The legal reforms would also limit the power and authority of the High Court of Justice to block legislation or government decisions which would otherwise be deemed discriminatory or undemocratic. However, it is the feature of the plan which has garnered controversy and it is the Override Clause which would simply allow a majority of the Members of Knesset (MK) to overrule decisions by the High Court.

Additionally, the government will also gain control over the selection process of judges and reportedly eliminate ministry legal advisers who are appointed by and report to the attorney general into political appointments controlled entirely by the government. Currently, the Judicial Appointments Committee includes lawmakers, from both the government and the opposition, and judges and representatives from the Israel Bar Association.

This makes the Supreme Court the only institution to limit the government’s power and by challenging legislation passed by a parliamentary majority, the proposed reform would remove this roadblock for the Netanyahu government. Notably, the court cannot arbitrarily dismiss legislation passed by the parliament unless they hinder one of the Basic Laws of Israel.

Ouster of Israeli defence minister

On Sunday, Netanyahu fired Gallant a day after his speech called on the government to stop the proposed judicial overhaul and hold talks with its opponents. In a brief statement, the PM's office said that Gallant will be transferred from his post. However, there was no clarity on the new position he will be given.

In a brief televised speech, on Saturday, the Israeli defence minister said, “Israel’s security is my life’s goal. Even now, I am willing to take a risk and pay a price. The threats around us are immense, near and far.”

He also spoke about how he was “worried” about the conversations surrounding the proposed judicial reforms and that he had "never encountered the intensity of anger and pain" as he did due to the proposed legislation.

Following his ouster, protest leaders announced a spontaneous rally outside the military’s headquarters in Tel Aviv in response to Netanyahu's decision. Gallant took to Twitter and said, “The security of the State of Israel has always been and will always remain my life’s mission”, in response to his ouster.

According to local media reports, over 100,000 people have gathered outside the Knesset. Meanwhile, Israeli police have announced that they will ramp up security ahead of right-wing group La Familia’s rally which will now be held outside the Knesset in Jerusalem this evening instead of the previous announcement of holding it in Tel Aviv. La Familia has a history of violence during its protests and other activities, reported Times of Israel.

Earlier today, Israeli PM in his first public statement since widespread demonstrations erupted last night. Netanyahu took to Twitter and called on all protesters in Jerusalem to “show responsibility and not act violently.” This comes amid fears of violent clashes erupting between opponents and supporters of the government’s judicial overhaul this evening in Jerusalem.



Netanyahu under pressure

There has been mounting pressure on the Israeli PM who is stuck between tens of thousands of protesters, members of the opposition coalition, leaders of foreign countries, and listening to his party Likud’s MKs who have pushed for the judicial overhaul.

In his most recent visit to the United Kingdom and Germany, Netanyahu met his British counterpart at No. 10 Downing Street, last week as hundreds gathered outside prior to his meeting with PM Rishi Sunak. During the meeting, Sunak stressed the importance of “upholding democratic values”, said the UK PM’s spokesperson after the talks.

“The prime minister stressed the importance of upholding the democratic values that underpin our relationship, including in the proposed judicial reforms in Israel,” Sunak had said. Additionally, US National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson, late Sunday, said that Washington is “deeply concerned” about developments out of Israel and highlighted the “urgent need for compromise”.



Earlier, on Monday, Netanyahu’s coalition government also survived a no-confidence motion which was tabled by the opposition which has been protesting against the judicial overhaul plan. The motion failed by a vote of 59-53. Hours later, justice minister Levin said that he will “respect” PM Netanyahu's decision on how to proceed with the proposed overhaul plan, reported Times of Israel.

However, he also warned how stopping it now may lead to the immediate "collapse of Likud", Netanyahu's right-wing ruling coalition. “We must all make an effort to stabilise the government and the coalition”, said Levin. Similarly, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said that the overhaul plan should not stop under any circumstances.