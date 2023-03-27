ugc_banner
Live Now

Israel protests LIVE | President Isaac Herzog calls for 'immediate' halt to judicial reform

New DelhiUpdated: Mar 27, 2023, 10:56 AM IST

Israel boiled on Sunday night after Netanyahu sacked the defence minister. Photograph:(Reuters)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Protesters swarmed the streets of Tel Aviv late Sunday night after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired his cabinet's defence minister after he opposed his proposed judicial overhaul. In Jerusalem, near Netanyahu's house, police used water cannons on the demonstrators. Calls for a halt to the proposed legislation are growing within the coalition. President Isaac Herzog has also now asked the government to immediately stop the legislative process.

27 Mar 2023, 10:54 AM (IST)
Netanyahu's attorney warns him

A night of mass protests has seen several prominent figures come out and call for a halt to the judicial reform. Netanyahu's attorney Boaz Ben Tzur, a key member of the Prime Minister's legal defence team, has reportedly told him that he will not continue to represent him in Case 4000 unless he stops the judicial overhaul.

27 Mar 2023, 10:47 AM (IST)
President Isaac Herzog calls for halt to judicial reform

Protests in Israel have led to calls from within the coalition to halt the judicial reform. President of the country, Isaac Herzog, also said the judicial reform must stop "immediately".

27 Mar 2023, 10:46 AM (IST)
Angry protesters throng Israeli streets after Netanyahu sacks defence minister

Protesters swarmed the streets of Tel Aviv late Sunday night after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired his cabinet's defence minister after he opposed his proposed judicial overhaul. People chanted "democratice" and blocked streets and bridges, including the Ayalon Highway, a major intracity freeway. 

Read more...