Israel protests LIVE | President Isaac Herzog calls for 'immediate' halt to judicial reform
Story highlights
Protesters swarmed the streets of Tel Aviv late Sunday night after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired his cabinet's defence minister after he opposed his proposed judicial overhaul. In Jerusalem, near Netanyahu's house, police used water cannons on the demonstrators. Calls for a halt to the proposed legislation are growing within the coalition. President Isaac Herzog has also now asked the government to immediately stop the legislative process.
A night of mass protests has seen several prominent figures come out and call for a halt to the judicial reform. Netanyahu's attorney Boaz Ben Tzur, a key member of the Prime Minister's legal defence team, has reportedly told him that he will not continue to represent him in Case 4000 unless he stops the judicial overhaul.
Protesters swarmed the streets of Tel Aviv late Sunday night after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired his cabinet's defence minister after he opposed his proposed judicial overhaul. People chanted "democratice" and blocked streets and bridges, including the Ayalon Highway, a major intracity freeway.