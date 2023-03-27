Israeli Embassies across the world closed until ‘until further notice’: Here’s why

Israel’s embassies across the world, including India, went on strike, on Monday (March 27). This comes as the country’s biggest labour union instructed all government employees to go on strike which included the country’s diplomatic missions around the world over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s controversial judicial overhaul plan. The reports were later confirmed by Israel’s embassy in India.

“The Histadrut, Israel’s largest labour union, instructed all government employees to go on strike, including Israel's diplomatic missions around the world. The embassy of Israel will be closed today until further notice and no consular services will be provided”, said the Israeli embassy in India, in a statement. The strike by officials of all Israeli missions in India and across the world will remain on strike until it is called off.

The walkouts were announced in a televised address by Histadrut chairman Arnon Bar-David who said, “I am calling a general strike. We have a mission to stop this legislative process and we will do it.” This has since prompted workers from a range of sectors in Israel to launch a nationwide strike.

Israel’s largest trade union called for its 800,000 members to stop work in healthcare, transit, banking and other fields. Subsequently, the Israel Medical Association also announced a “full strike” of the country’s healthcare system directly affecting all public hospitals.

The strike also affected Ben-Gurion Airport where Israel’s Airport Authority Committee Chairman Pinhas Idan announced that no flights will take off from the airport until further notice and that only flights that are already in the sky will be allowed to land. The announcements also came amid widespread demonstrations which continued on Monday a day after Netanyahu fired Defence Minister Yoav Gallant.

(With inputs from agencies)





