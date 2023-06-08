Israeli foreign minister slams US VP Kamala Harris over call for ‘independent judiciary’

United States Vice President Kamala Harris, on Tuesday (June 6) called for “an independent judiciary,” in Israel, while speaking about the contentious proposed judicial overhaul which has led to weeks of mass protests across the country. The next day, the comments prompted criticism from the Israeli foreign minister who said that “she may not be able to cite even one clause that bothers her” about the judicial reform. Israel needs ‘an independent judiciary’: US VP Harris’ comments were made at a reception celebrating the 75th anniversary of Israel’s founding which was hosted by the Israeli Embassy in Washington.

The US VP said, “America will continue to stand for the values that have been the bedrock of the US-Israel relationship, which includes continuing to strengthen our democracies, which as the (Israeli) ambassador has said, are both built on strong institutions, checks and balances.”

“I'll add: an independent judiciary,” said the US VP, on Tuesday, and while her comments drew applause from some present at the event in Washington. Meanwhile, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, in an interview, said Harris was perhaps not fully informed about the judicial reform which was proposed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

Israel’s Ambassador to the US Michael Herzog, in a speech before her also mentioned the proposed judicial overhaul. “Israel is an imperfect democracy, and we like you have our own set of internal challenges. As a young nation only 75 years old, we are still grappling with important questions relating to our democratic system,” said Herzog.

He added, “But let me assure you, I am confident that Israel will remain a vibrant democracy.” Notably, US President Joe Biden’s administration has faced mounting pressure over the proposed judicial reform and has called on Netanyahu to drop the judicial overhaul plan over the past few months.

However, that pressure has reportedly eased after the proposed plan was suspended, in late March after weeks of unprecedented protests across Israel and Netanyahu agreeing to hit pause and compromise negotiations with the opposition. Israel's foreign minister slams Harris In an interview with Israel’s Kan news, Cohen said, “If we were to ask Kamala Harris what bothers her about the reform, she wouldn’t be able to name a single clause,” reported Times of Israel. He added, “I don’t know whether she read the bill…I imagine she has not.”

This was followed by the US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides saying that Harris’ presence at the event was about the strength of the relations between the two nations. Nides told Channel 12 news that while he has “respect” for Cohen, “the VP said things the administration says (at) every opportunity regarding the shared values and policies. Harris is a strong supporter of Israel.”

The Israeli foreign minister’s comments had prompted a supposed diplomatic storm between the two allies and hours later Cohen issued a statement where he said he had “deep respect” their ally the US and Harris who he then called “a true friend of Israel.”

He added, “Israel’s legal reform is an internal issue that is currently in the process of consolidation and dialogue. The State of Israel will continue to be democratic and liberal, as it has always been.”

Earlier this year, Netanyahu’s government unveiled a legal reform plan which has repeatedly been criticised by the opposition and critics who have said that it would threaten the democracy and freedom of Israel as it supposedly plans to weaken the country’s Supreme Court.

(With inputs from agencies)





