UAE National Day 2022 | History and Celebrations, Check out everything you need to know

United Arab Emirates celebrates its National Day on December 2 to mark the unification of all seven emirates into one unifying nation. UAE consists of seven emirates, which were historically known as the Trucial States.

These seven emirates are -- Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah. On December 2, 1971, these seven emirates announced their independence from Britain and became the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

ALSO READ | UAE Golden Visa holders can now sponsor parents for 10-year residency; all benefits of the scheme

History in brief

In 1820, Britain offered protection to the tribes in the sheikhdoms known as the Trucial States. In return, the Britishers was able to take control over their land. The tribes let Britain take charge of settling their own disputes. Britishers were using their own discretion in conducting the Trucial States' affairs.

However, Britain, in 1968, decided to withdraw from Trucial States. Few years after Britishers' exit, on 18 July 1971, the rulers of six of seven emirates that made up the Trucial States, except Ras Al Khaimah, decided to form a union.

The historical declaration read, “The Supreme Council felicitates the people of the United Arab Emirates, as well as the Arab people, and our friends around the world, and declares the United Arab Emirates as an independent sovereign state being a part of the Arab World.”

Soon after, on December 2, 1971, Ras Al Khaimah also announced to become a unifying part of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup 2022: FlyDubai, Qatar Airways to operate up to 120 daily shuttle flights between Dubai and Doha

9-day Celebrations

Celebrations are picking pace as the 51st UAE National Day is fast approaching. The organising committee for celebrations said that the celebration will begin on 3rd December and continue till 11th December. “This year's ceremony will continue the legacy of bringing the nation and people together in a moment of unity and celebration of the UAE's modern-day pioneers and the creators of the country's collective future,” state news agency Wam said in a statement on Monday.

WATCH | Ethiopia's PM vows to ensure peace in Tigray, pledges to 'honestly' implement ceasefire

Last year UAE celebrated its stunning Golden Jubilee however the activities took place in the backdrop of COVID restrictions.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.