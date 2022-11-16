FIFA World Cup 2022: FlyDubai, Qatar Airways to operate up to 120 daily shuttle flights between Dubai and Doha

As the FIFA world cup fever kicks in, airports in Dubai are gearing up for a huge influx of passengers. Flydubai and Qatar Airways will operate up to 120 match-day shuttle flights to ensure everyone is able to enjoy the FIFA tournament which is set to begin from November 20, without hassle.

The match-day shuttle flights will fly between Al Maktoum International Airport also known as Dubai World Central (DWC) to Doha International Airport for Fifa World Cup next week.

The shuttle flights will fly in and out of DWC everyday between November 20 and December 19, shuttling football fans to Doha and return to Dubai. However, Dubai Airports have said that the baggage allowance for passengers is only limited to hand luggage and no checked luggage is allowed.

“It is mandatory for travellers to hold a valid match ticket and the Hayya Card to board match day shuttle flights. The baggage allowance for passengers using the shuttle service is limited to hand luggage as per their class of travel, and no checked luggage will be accepted except wheelchairs and strollers,” according to Dubai Airports.

The Dubai-based low-cost carrier plans as many as 30 round-trip flights a day during the World Cup. To cater the skyrocketing surge in demand, Flydubai and Qatar Airways will also be operating chartered flights. Chartered flight operator such as DC Aviation Al Futtaim registered a spike in requests for private jets to Doha.

Dubai Airports is also mooting stepping up its front line team to ensure smooth experience for the passengers. “More than 60 check-in counters, 21 boarding gates, 60 passport control counters (departures and arrivals) and 10 smart gates, and four baggage belts on arrivals will be operational throughout the period to cope with the anticipated surge in demand,” according to the Dubai Airports.

