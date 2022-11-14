Dua Lipa rubbishes rumours of being a part of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Singer Dua Lipa is not a part of the FIFA World Cup in any way. The star recently took to Instagram to rubbish rumours of her performing at the upcoming World Cup opening ceremony in Qatar.

Born in London to parents from Kosovo, Dua Lipa said she will only be rooting for the UK in the games. This comes after many slammed celebrities to be a part of the World Cup opening ceremony as Qatar has a poor track record of human rights. Qatar’s treatment of migrant workers and criminalisation of same-sex relationships has irked many.

Sharing her statement, Dua Lipa wrote “There is currently a lot of speculation that I will be performing at the opening ceremony of the world cup in Qatar. I will not be performing and nor have I ever been involved in any negotiation to perform.

“I will be cheering England on from afar and I look forward to visiting Qatar when it has fulfilled all the human rights pledges it made when it won the right to host the World Cup.”

K pop band BTS’ Jung Kook has been confirmed for the opening ceremony. It will be held at the Bayt stadium on November 20. US rapper Diplo, DJ Calvin Harris and Jamaican singer Sean Paul will also be performing at the FIFA Fan festival, which will run over the 29 days of the tournament.

From India, there will be actress Nora Fatehi who will collaborate with Nicki Minaj for the official football anthem of FIFA World Cup 2022. The anthem is called 'Light The Sky'. Nora will also be performing live at the FIFA World Cup this month which makes her the only actor to represent India at the event.