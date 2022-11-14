Manchester United shares official statement after explosive interview by Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United has issued a statement after star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo gave an explosive interview, saying he feels "betrayed" by the club for trying to force him out of the team. In his interview, the Portuguese star also said that he has "no respect" for Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag because he "doesn`t show respect for me".



In a short statement, the club said, "Manchester United notes the media coverage regarding an interview by Cristiano Ronaldo. The club will consider its response after the full facts have been established. "Our focus remains on preparing for the second half of the season and continuing the momentum, belief and togetherness being built among the players, manager, staff, and fans."

Ronaldo, who re-joined United in August 2021 and finished as their top scorer in all competitions last season with 24 goals, said, "I don`t have respect for him because he doesn`t show respect for me. If you don`t have respect for me, I`m never gonna have respect for you." Ronaldo has launched an explosive attack on Manchester United and coach Erik ten Hag in an interview with Piers Morgan for their treatment of him since he returned at the start of last season.



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, his former teammate Wayne Rooney and Ralf Rangnick were all targets of Ronaldo`s anger during the 90-minute interview, which he has given just before the Portuguese star flies out to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.