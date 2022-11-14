Is Cristiano Ronaldo in big trouble? Man United to fine striker after explosive comments: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in the news ever since the ongoing Premier League edition kicked off in August. Talks regarding Ronaldo's future at Manchester United were doing the rounds at regular intervals after many reports cited that the superstar striker isn't happy at the Old Trafford club. While he didn't find any takers in the summer transfer window, the Portuguese captain continued at the club where he has struggled to find a place in the starting XI.

A lot has also been written about Ronaldo's relationship with manager Erik Ten Hag. Nonetheless, it has become a major talking point once again following the footballer's recent bare it all interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan. Although only a teaser of the interview is out, Ronaldo's remarks on Erik and how the club have 'betrayed' him have gone viral in no time.

"I don't have respect for him [Ten Hag] because he doesn't show respect for me. If you don't have respect for me, I'm never gonna have respect for you," said Ronaldo on the Piers Morgan uncensored show. "Not only the manager, but the other two or three guys who are around the club [at the senior executive level]. I felt betrayed. I don't care, people should listen to the truth. Yes, I felt betrayed. I feel that some people didn't want me here, not only this year but last season too," the superstar further asserted.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo in big trouble?

As per a report in the Metro, Man United is looking to give Ronaldo a £1m (close to INR 9 crore) fine following his explosive interview with Morgan. The 20-time English champions are yet to come out with an official statement but the reports further suggest that his words will be viewed closely by those inside the club before a response is shared.

If the reports turn out to be true, this will be the second disciplinary action against Ronaldo. Earlier, he was left out of the Man United squad for the club's away face-off versus Chelsea following his refusal to come out as a substitute during Red Devils' 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur. He had even left the stadium before the match concluded, drawing severe criticism.

At present, Man United is in the fifth position in the EPL standings, with eight wins from 14 encounters. On Sunday (November 13), the Red Devils defeated Fulham 2-1 courtesy of goals from Christian Eriksen and Alejandro Garnacho.