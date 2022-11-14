'I don't have respect for him': Cristiano Ronaldo slams Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag

Cristiano Ronaldo has slammed Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag in a sensational interview after his disastrous start to the season. Ronaldo has struggled to get starts regularly and has also been far from his best when it comes to his performances.

The Portuguese international has also had troubles off the field and has already been reprimanded by Ten Hag over his behaviour. Ronaldo was dropped from United's first-team squad recently after he left the stadium before the full-time whistle during their game against Tottenham Hotspurs.

Ronaldo has now opened up on why he is unhappy at United and revealed that many at the club wanted to force him out ahead of the start of the ongoing season. Ronaldo reportedly wanted to leave United earlier this summer but failed to get a move as no top club expressed interest in securing the 37-year-old's services.

Also Read: 'I felt betrayed': Cristiano Ronaldo accuses Manchester United of betrayal, says officials want him out

However, contradictory to the reports that he wanted a move, Ronaldo has claimed top executives at the club wanted him to leave and that he felt 'betrayed'. The Portuguese icon also said he has no respect left for United manager Ten Hag, who allegedly disrespected him.

"I don’t have respect for him because he doesn’t show respect for me. If you don’t have respect for me, I’m never gonna have respect for you," Ronaldo said on Piers Morgan Uncensored.

Also Read: Mukesh Ambani enters race to buy Premier League giants Liverpool - Report

The 37-year-old said he returned to United last year with the belief that the club belonged at the top and that he could help them reach there but Ronaldo said there were people inside who are not helping United's cause. Ronaldo was United's top-scorer last season with 21 goals across all competitions.

"I think the fans should know the truth. I want the best for the club. This is why I come to Manchester United," Ronaldo said.

"But you have some things inside that don’t help (us) reach the top level as City, Liverpool and even now Arsenal . . . a club with this dimension should be top of the tree in my opinion and they are not, unfortunately," Ronaldo added.