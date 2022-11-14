'I felt betrayed': Cristiano Ronaldo accuses Manchester United of betrayal, says officials want him out 

One of the world's most renowned football player, Cristiano Ronaldo in an exclusive interview with Piers Morgan Uncensored TV programme said that he felt "betrayed" by Manchester United and that team's top officials including manager Erik ten Hag are trying to force him out of the club.

The 37-year-old player said, "I don't have respect for him because he doesn't show respect for me." He added, "Not only the coach, but another two or three guys around the club. I felt betrayed." Ever since Hag became manager, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has played just a supporting role.

When asked if the top officials are trying to oust him, he said, "Yes, I felt betrayed and I felt like some people don't want me here, not only this year but last year too."

Ronaldo was disciplined for declining to play as a substitute in a 2-0 victory over Tottenham last month. Last week, in a 3-1 loss at Aston Villa, he even led the Red Devils. However, he was not present for United's final game before a six-week break for the World Cup.

Despite his 24 goals in all competitions, United had a dismal season last year, finishing sixth in the Premier League and missing out on Champions League qualification.

Ronaldo talking about his return, said, "Since Sir Alex left, I saw no evolution in the club. Nothing had changed. I want the best for the club. This is why I come to Manchester United."

Speaking further, Ronaldo said that there are several things inside that don't assist a player to reach the top like Manchester City, Liverpool and even now Arsenal, a club which should be on top in his opinion but its no.

United is currently 11 points off of league-leading Arsenal in fifth place in the Premier League.

(With inputs from agencies)



