Mukesh Ambani enters race to buy Premier League giants Liverpool - Report

Indian multi-billionaire Mukesh Ambani has reportedly entered the race to buy Premier League club Liverpool. Fenway Sports Group (FSG), the current owners of the club, had recently confirmed they are open to bringing in fresh investment or a complete sale if their terms and conditions are met.

As per a report in UK's The Mirror, Ambani has already enquired about a possible takeover of Liverpool and is interested in buying the club. The FSG Group have put a huge price tag for all potential buyers and are willing to sell the club for 4 billion British pounds.

Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries, is the eighth richest person in the world at present with a net worth of more than 92 billion USD, as per Forbes. His company has significant investments in Indian sports as Reliance owns the Mumbai Indians franchise in the Indian Premier League and also runs India's top-flight football league - the Indian Super League (ISL).

Mumbai Indians have often been deemed as one of the best-run franchises in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). They have been lauded by many for scouting some of the best talents over the years and nurturing them into superstars.

The proper management of the club has reaped rewards on the pitch as Mumbai Indians are the most successful franchise in IPL history with as many as five titles to their name. Reliance now also owns the MI Capetown franchise in South Africa's newly-launched T20 league.

However, Reliance are not the only potential bidder in the fray to buy Liverpool. As per The Mirror, there is interest from some parties from the middle east and the US. However, considering Ambani's tremendous wealth, it won't be difficult for him to fight off interest from others.

FSG have roped in Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to handle the club's takeover process in case their demands are met.